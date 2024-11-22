Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The Boston Celtics are looking to move to 2-0 on the week and 2-1 overall in NBA Cup play when they take on the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
Washington is one of the worst teams in the NBA this season posting a 2-11 record, and it comes into this matchup on a nine-game skid.
Meanwhile, Boston is fresh off of a huge win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, pushing it to 12-3 on the season. Boston is also an impressive 7-1 on the road, and oddsmakers have taken notice of that, favoring the C’s by 15.5 points on Friday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, my prediction and more for Friday’s NBA Cup clash.
Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -15.5 (-108)
- Wizards +15.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -1200
- Wizards: +750
Total
- 237.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, MNMT
- Celtics record: 12-3
- Wizards record: 2-11
Celtics vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- Anton Watson – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – questionable
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Justin Champagnie – out
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
Celtics vs. Wizards Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Does Jayson Tatum deserve some MVP consideration already this season? The star forward is off to a great start, scoring more points than anyone else in the NBA so far this season while averaging 29.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He should have a field day against a Washington team that ranks dead last in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
Washington Wizards
Carlton Carrington: A lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Carrington has been one of the better rookies in this year’s class – although that’s not saying a ton so far in the 2024-25 season. The young guard is averaging 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3.
Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
As good as the Celtics are, they are just 7-8 against the spread this season, and I’m a little worried about laying 15.5 points with them on the road in an NBA Cup clash.
That being said, I do think there is a way to wager on this high-flying Boston offense.
The C’s take more 3-pointers than anyone in The Association, and that has paid off early in the season. Boston is No. 3 in the league in offensive rating, and it should have a field day against the No. 30 defense.
Still, can we trust the Wizards to help push this game over the total?
I think we can, as Washington is 8-5 to the OVER this season and plays at the No. 4 pace in the NBA. Even if Washington (28th in offensive rating) isn’t scoring efficiently, it should generate a ton of possessions for both sides by playing at a hectic pace.
The C’s need a win – and a ton of points – to help them in the NBA Cup standings. Remember, point differential matters for getting a wild card spot. So, don’t be shocked if Boston leaves its starters out for longer than we expect to run up the score.
Pick: OVER 237.5 (-112)
