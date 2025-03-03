Central Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for ASUN Championship Quarterfinal
The top seed in the ASUN Conference Tournament, Lipscomb, will take on No. 10 seed Central Arkansas tonight in the quarterfinals. Central Arkansas got by No. 9 Stetson in the opening round, but now they have a near insurmountable test ahead of them on Monday night.
These two teams met in the final game of the regular season last week and the Bisons ran away with a dominant 78-60 win. Will we see a similar result tonight?
Central Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, and Total for ASUN Championship Quarterfinal
Spread
- Central Arkansas +19.5 (-110)
- Lipscomb -19.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Central Arkansas +1300
- Lipscomb -3000
Total: 141.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Central Arkansas vs. Lipscomb How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allen Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Central Arkansas Record: 9-23 (4-14 Conference)
- Lipscomb Record: 22-9 (14-4 Conference)
Central Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Key Players to Watch
Central Arkansas
Elias Cato: If Central Arkansas wants to pull off the upset here, the Bears need Elias Cato to step up both in shooting and in the rebounding department. He shot just 38.5% from the field against Lipscomb last week. That's not going to get it done tonight.
Lipscomb
Jacob Ognacevic: Lipscomb's top scorer is 12th in the country in points per game at 20.3. He's also averaging 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Not only is he going to carry them through the conference tournament, but if you're looking for a hero of a mid-major upset win in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, keep an eye on Ognacevic.
Central Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Prediction and Pick
This is one of the most lopsided games you'll see in a conference tournament game this season. We don't need to look much further than effective field goal percentage for proof of that. Lipscomb is the 24th best shooting team in the country at 55.7% while Central Arkansas ranks 319th in 47.4%.
Defensively, Central Arkansas is one of the worst in the country coming in at 338th in defensive efficiency. The Bisons, on the other hand, are 62nd.
I could list every stat possible and you would see the same lopsided numbers every time. Generally, if I were to back a far inferior team to even cover the spread, I would need at least some sign of life from them. Unfortunately, the Bears have none.
Pick: Lipscomb -19.5 (-110) via BetMGM
