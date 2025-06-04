CFL Grey Cup Odds and Prediction (Argonauts Favored to Go Back-to-Back)
The NFL may still be a few months away, but that doesn't mean we have to go without football. The Canadian Football League's 2025 season is set to begin this Friday night.
The Toronto Argonauts won two of the last three Grey Cups and enter this season as the betting favorites to once again win it all. Let's take a look at the odds ahead of Friday's season opener.
Grey Cup Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Toronto Argonauts +300
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers +425
- Montreal Alouettes +425
- BC Lions +650
- Saskatchewan Roughriders +700
- Ottawa Redblacks +1000
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats +1100
- Edmonton Elks +2000
- Calgary Stampeders +2000
Grey Cup Prediction
The biggest concern surrounding the Argonauts is the status of their star quarterback, Chad Kelly, who suffered a broken tibia and fibula in last year's East Final. Nick Arbuckle did enough to lead them to a Grey Cup win, but he has been inconsistent throughout his career, so expect Toronto to suffer some bumps in the road early in the season.
One team to watch this season is the BC Lions. They started the 2024 season with a 5-1 record but fell apart in the second half of the season, going 4-8 in their last 12 games. A new head coach this season and plenty of roster turnover have Lions' fans optimistic for the 2025 campaign.
Their quarterback, Nathan Rourke, stumbled in his return to the CFL after failing to hang on to an NFL roster, but now that he has a full offseason getting used to the Canadian game again, I expect the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian to bounce back in a big way this season.
The Lions are the best value bet on the board before the season kicks off.
Pick: Lions to Win Grey Cup (+650) via DraftKings
