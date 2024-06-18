Chargers 2024 Win Total Projection (Jim Harbaugh Heads to LA with Modest Expectations)
The Los Angeles Chargers enter the Jim Harbaugh era.
Harbaugh returns to the NFL after winning a National Championship at Michigan, several years removed from his time with the San Francisco 49ers, to try and help the Chargers find their way during the Justin Herbert era.
Los Angeles flamed out in the Brandon Staley tenure, bottoming out last season with a 5-12 record and last place in the AFC West.
The Chargers return Herbert at quarterback but need some help around him. However, the betting market is giving Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt, giving Los Angeles a more likely than not price tag to go over .500.
Chargers Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
- 8.5 (Over -144/Under +118)
Chargers Receive Lofty Win Total Projection from Oddsmakers
The Chargers are expected to improve quite a bit in 2024 with Harbaugh running the show and a healthy Justin Herbert re-joining the team.
The team will need to replace a ton of key contributors on both sides of the ball, including the team's leading rusher last year and top three wide receivers. On the defensive side of the ball, the team will hope that Joey Bosa can return to being a high-level pass rusher after battling injuries over the last few years.
A lot of the bullishness may result in Herbert’s talent and Harbaugh’s proven track record in both the college and pro ranks, but also because of the team’s soft schedule after finishing in last place in the AFC West last season.
The Chargers will face arguably the most competitive in the NFL, the AFC North, but outside of that, the team will not face a team that made the postseason outside of division foe Kansas City Chiefs, making for one of the easiest schedules in the league this season.
Can the soft schedule, mixed with impressive coaching, push the Chargers up the NFL standings? Oddsmakers are giving LA the benefit of the doubt.
