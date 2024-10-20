Chargers vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7
The second half of Monday night's double-header is between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals.
If the NFL regular season had ended after Week 6, the Chargers would've found themselves in a playoff spot at 3-2. They'll try to hold on to their winning record when they take on the 2-4 Cardinals.
Arizona is likely not going to be in the playoff picture at the end of the year, but if they can string together a few wins they can get back in the mix. A victory against the Chargers would be a big step in the right direction.
Chargers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers -1.5 (-108)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Chargers -120
- Cardinals +100
Total
- OVER 44 (-112)
- UNDER 44 (-108)
The line has moved one point toward the Cardinals throughout the week. The Chargers were set as 2.5-point favorites early in the week but after the movement, Los Angeles is now a 1.5-point favorite. The total has remained steady at 44.0.
Chargers vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
In the Week 7 edition of "Road to 272 Bets", I wrote about why I like the Chargers to win and cover as small favorites:
The Chargers have had a tough stretch of games against great defenses, playing the Steelers, Chiefs, and Broncos. Now, their offense has a chance to break out in a game against one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the Cardinals.
Speaking of defenses, the Chargers have been one of the best in the NFL. No team has scored more than 20 points against this unit so far this season. They're allowing an average of just 13.2 points per game, the fewest in the NFL. They also rank fourth in opponent yards per play, second in opponent EPA per play, and third in opponent success rate.
This is a great matchup for the Chargers and this could be a breakout game for them, a wake-up call for the rest of the league to start taking them seriously.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. The Chargers' defense has been their biggest asset. The averaged combined score in their games this season is 31.4, well below the set total of 44 in this game.
Final score prediction: Chargers 17, Cardinals 13
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
