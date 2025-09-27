Chargers vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Fade Jaxson Dart)
The Jaxson Dart era is about to begin as the Giants' rookie quarterback is set to get his first start of his career when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 action.
You can find the odds for the game in our betting preview here, but in this article, we're going to talk about some player props that us bettors should keep an eye on. Let's dive into them.
Chargers vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jaxson Dart UNDER 191.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+170) via DraftKings
- Omarion Hampton OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-118) via BetMGM
Jaxson Dart UNDER 191.5 Passing Yards (-115)
This is a nightmare matchup for Jaxson Dart to make his first NFL start in. He and the Giants are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, who have had one of the best secondaries in the league this season. The Chargers rank first in opponent dropback success rate, third in opponent dropback EPA, and second in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.1 yards per pass attempt.
Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+170)
Keenan Allen leads the Chargers in targets this season with 28. He also has three touchdowns on the season, yet despite that, he's still listed at +170 to score a touchdown in Week 4 action. If Justin Herbert throws for a score, there's a solid chance it's Allen who's on the receiving end of it.
Omarion Hampton OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-118)
With Najee Harris now out for the season, Omarion Hampton is likely to be the workhorse back for the Chargers. He ran 19 times for 70 yards last week, and now he gets to face a Giants defense that allows 5.2 yards per carry, which is one of the worst marks in the NFL. This could end up being a big game for Hampton.
