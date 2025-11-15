Chargers vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11 (Cash in on Quentin)
The Los Angeles Chargers take a three-game winning streak into Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars are coming off a loss in Houston last week, their third defeat in the last four contests.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Chargers vs. Jaguars on Sunday, November 16.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Jaguars
- Justin Herbert OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-148)
- Quentin Johnston OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
- Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+195)
Justin Herbert OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-148)
Justin Herbert was held to just one passing touchdown last week for the first time since Week 5 against the Commanders. He still has 19 touchdowns in 10 games, and multiple touchdown passes in six of those 10 contests.
If there’s a team for him to get back on track against, it’s the Jaguars.
Jacksonville allowed two touchdown passes to Davis Mills last week, four to Geno Smith before that, and five to Matthew Stafford in Week 7. The Jaguars are extremely susceptible to the pass, and Herbert will take advantage of that this week.
Quentin Johnston OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen are still neck-and-neck for the Chargers’ team lead in targets, but Quentin Johnston is getting his fair share. He missed a game earlier this season and wasn’t targeted in Week 8, but came back with five targets in Week 9 and led the team with 10 last week.
Johnston now has 502 yards on 37 catches in nine games, and has reached the 40-yard mark in seven of nine games this season.
The wideout has hauled in catches of 23-plus yards in six games, including 33, 36, 37, and 60-yard catches. He should be able to clear 40 yards against the Jags.
Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+195)
Johnston started the season hot with two scores in Week 1 against the Chiefs and another in Week 2. He’s since alternated not scoring and scoring every week, and is coming off that game in which he was targeted 10 times but did not score.
The Chargers should be able to spread the ball around against the Jaguars. Johnston still leads the team with six rushing+receiving touchdowns, so I’ll take him at nearly 2/1 odds to score.
