Chargers vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Back Los Angeles)
It might be all over for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The AFC South’s second place team is set to host the Los Angeles Chargers as three-point underdogs on Sunday after blowing a late game lead against the Houston Texans in Week 10. A loss could put a serious damper on their postseason aspirations.
The Jaguars are 5-4 after losing three of their last four games and Davis Mills’ late-game heroics as C.J. Stroud’s replacement has put them in a tough spot. Jacksonville’s receiving corps has been gutted by injuries and Trevor Lawrence is enduring one of his worst statistical seasons as a passer.
The Chargers are flying high after back-to-back wins and Justin Herbert is pulling them along with a ragtag backfield and offensive line. Will the Jaguars’ slide continue?
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Chargers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chargers: -3 (-102)
- Jaguars: +3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -155
- Jaguars: +130
Total
- 43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Neither of these teams is particularly strong against the spread this season, but Jacksonville has been especially bad lately. The Jaguars haven’t covered since Week 5.
Chargers vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
Both these teams have dealt with their fair share of injuries, but the Chargers have been able to overcome theirs to field one of the NFL’s most productive passing attacks. They rank second in total yards and third in total passing yards this season. Moving the chains through the air has never been a problem for them, and they can also stop opposing teams from doing the same.
Only four teams are giving up fewer passing yards (174.2) than Los Angeles this season. Its secondary should be a problem for Lawrence, who is completing a career-low 59.5 percent of his passes this season. Jakobi Meyers can’t fix his accuracy struggles alone.
Los Angeles has the tools to comfortably win and cover the spread.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 21 , Jaguars 17
