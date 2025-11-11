Chargers vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Los Angeles Chargers bring a three-game winning streak into Jacksonville against the Jaguars.
The Chargers took care of business against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football to move to 7-3 on the season, while the Jaguars blew a 20-3 lead in Houston in Week 10.
Can the Chargers stay hot in Jacksonville?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.
Chargers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers -3 (-102)
- Jaguars +3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -148
- Jaguars: +124
Total
- 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Chargers vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chargers record: 7-3
- Jaguars record: 5-4
Chargers vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- The Chargers are 4-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars are 4-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-5 in the Chargers' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Jaguars' games this season.
- The Chargers are 1-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Jaguars are 3-2 against the spread at home this season.
Chargers vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Oronde Gadsden II – questionable
- Tarheeb Still – questionable
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith – questionable
- Will Dissly – questionable
- Foster Sarell – questionable
- Kyle Kennard – questionable
- Tony Jefferson – questionable
- Bobby Hart – questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Brian Thomas Jr. – questionable
- Cody Schrader – questionable
- Hunter Long – questionable
- Jourdan Lewis – questionable
- Austin Johnson – questionable
- Ezra Cleveland – questionable
Chargers vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch
Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert started off the season strong against the Chiefs and he hasn’t really slowed down. He’s second in the NFL with 2,610 passing yards, closing in on Daniel Jones’ 2,659 leading the way.
Herbert only threw for 220 yard and one touchdown on Sunday night, but he didn’t turn the ball over after throwing four interceptions in his previous three contests.
He should be able to find success on Sunday in Jacksonville. The Jaguars allow the fifth-most passing yards per game (252.9), and Davis Mills (292) and Geno Smith (284) lit them up in their last two games.
Chargers vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
I’m a bit confused as to why the Chargers aren’t bigger favorites here. Sure, the Jaguars started the season strong, but they’ve lost three of four and that one win was due to the Raiders going for two in overtime.
The Chargers have won three straight and four of five following back-to-back losses. They’ve outscored the Vikings, Titans, and Steelers 89-40 in the last three weeks, and while this might not be a blowout, Los Angeles should be able to get the win on the road.
Pick: Chargers moneyline (-148)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.