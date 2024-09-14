Chargers vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 2 (Target Xavier Legette, JK Dobbins)
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to move to 2-0 in the 2024 season as sizable favorites on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Carolina laid an egg in its season opener, allowing 47 points to the New Orleans Saints in a huge loss. That led to a lot of garbage time, which makes it a little tougher to navigate the prop market in this game.
Still, I think there are a few players worth targets, especially since the Chargers didn’t exactly have the best offensive showing in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Let’s examine who is a solid bet in Week 2.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Xavier Legette OVER 2.5 Receptions (+115)
- JK Dobbins OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-125)
- Josh Palmer Anytime TD (+255)
Xavier Legette OVER 2.5 Receptions (+115)
There was a ton of garbage time (nearly the whole game) in Carolina’s Week 1 loss to New Orleans, but rookie Xavier Leggette showed some signs that he could be a big part of this offense in 2024.
Legette made four catches for 35 yards on a team-high seven targets in that matchup.
How much of that was game script and the Panthers getting blown out? Honestly, it’s hard to tell since the game was out of hand so early. But, to get Leggette at plus money to make just three catches in Week 2 seems like a major steal.
For all we know, Carolina could find itself in a negative game script again on Sunday.
JK Dobbins OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-125)
It’s nice to see JK Dobbins back on the football field after years of season-ending injuries, and he showed why he’s such a talented player, rushingfor 135 yards on 10 carries in Week 1 against the Raiders.
Dobbins only saw 10 carries to Gus Edwards’ 11, but there’s a chance that there could be a lot of garbage time in this game if the Chargers (five-point favorites) get up big.
Carolina allowed 180 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry in Week 1. That sets up well for Dobbins and this running game on Sunday.
Josh Palmer Anytime TD (+255)
This is a bet of a longshot pick, but I’m still high on Josh Palmer in the 2024 season.
Last season, Palmer was a consistent player in this offense, and he comes into the 2024 campaign with the most familiarity with Justin Herbert of anyone on this offense.
Yes, he had just two catches on four targets in Week 1, but nobody even reached 40 receiving yards in this offense on a day that Justin Herbert threw for only 144 yards.
Carolina was gashed by Derek Carr in Week 1, allowing three passing scores. If this ends up being a get-right spot for Herbert, Palmer may be the primary beneficiary.
