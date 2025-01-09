Chargers vs. Texans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
The opening playoff game in the NFL Wild-Card Round will feature an AFC matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.
We only have 13 games left to watch and bet on so we need to take advantage of every opportunity. With every playoff game being a stand alone affair, we need to get some touchdown bets in to make these matchups even more exciting. There are three players I'm targeting to find the end zone on Saturday afternoon. Let's dive into them.
Chargers vs. Texans Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Nico Collins Touchdown (+135)
- Will Dissly Touchdown (+360)
- John Metchie III Touchdown (+390)
Nico Collins Touchdown (+135)
I'm surprised Nico Collins is at plus-money to score a touchdown given he's the only viable star at wide receiver this season. He already has seven touchdowns in 12 games on the season and if the Texans find themselves in a negative game script against the favored Chargers, they could turn to the air and throw the ball often in the second half, further improving Collins' chances of scoring.
Will Dissly Touchdown (+360)
The Texans allowed eight touchdowns to opposing tight end this season, the third-highest mark in the NFL this season. That should bode well for the Chargers' tight end, Will Dissly, who scored a touchdown in Week 18 against the Raiders.
Xavier Hutchinson Touchdown (+390)
If you're looking for a receiver not named Nico Collins to score a touchdown for the Texans, go with Xavier Hutchinson. He played 80% of snaps in Week 17 against the Texans and 70% of snaps against the Ravens the week before. John Metchie III has the same odds as Hutchinson to score, but he has had a lower snap rate including playing just 60% of snaps against the Titans last week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
