Chattanooga vs. Bradley Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NIT Quarterfinal
The NIT continues on Tuesday with quarterfinals action between a pair of mid-major stalwarts.
Chattanooga couldn’t make good on a regular season title in the SoCon by winning the conference tournament, but it is primed to make a run in the NIT with a quarterfinals matchup against Bradley.
On the road, can Chattanooga slow down the potent Bradley offense?
Here’s our betting preview.
Chattanooga vs. Bradley Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chattanooga: +3.5 (-102)
- Bradley +3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Chattanooga: +136
- Bradley: -164
Total: 153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Chattanooga vs. Bradley How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Carver Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Chattanooga Record: 26-9
- Bradley Record: 28-8
Chattanooga vs. Bradley Key Players to Watch
Chattanooga
Trey Bonham: The veteran guard has been on a tear in the NIT, combining to score 52 points in two games with 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Bradley’s defense has been vulnerable all season, this could be another big outing for Bonham.
Bradley
Duke Deen: To get past Chattanooga, Bradley must continue to shoot lights out from the perimeter, and Deen is a key reason behind the team ranking second in three-point percentage in the country. At 5’8”, Deen is shooting 38% from beyond the arc on 268 three-point attempts. Despite shooting below 30% in two NIT games, don’t count out the sharpshooter from having a big outing.
Chattanooga vs. Bradley Prediction and Pick
There is some injury news in this one as Bradley will be without its two best defensive players in Darius Hannah, who suffered a season ending injury in the team’s win against George Mason, in addition to Zek Montgomery, who entered the transfer portal.
Without the ability to slow down Chattanooga’s off-ball motion offense, the Mocs should be able to name their number in this one. The team is eighth in effective field goal percentage, slightly better than the potent Braves offense that is 11th in the same metric. However, without the likes of Hannah and Montgomery, it’s going to be tough to keep up and cover a spread of over a basket in this one, even on their home floor.
The Bradley offense should be able to score still with the likes of Deen handling the rock on the perimeter against a far less aggressive scheme than George Mason’s in the prior matchup, but not enough to trust the team’s vulnerable defense.
PICK: Chattanooga +3.5 (-102, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
