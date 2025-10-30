Is Chet Holmgren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wizards vs. Thunder)
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren is set to miss his second straight game on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards.
Holmgren has been ruled out with a back injury, the same issue that cost him the second night of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.
Holmgren isn't the only key player that has been ruled out of this game by OKC, as Jalen Williams (wrist) and Nikola Topic will also miss Thursday's matchup. On the bright side for OKC, sharpshooter Isaiah Joe has been upgraded to questionable for the first time this season.
The Thunder are 5-0 in the 2025-26 season and still favored by 15.5 points at home even with Holmgren and Williams ruled out. That's a testament to just how great a player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is, as the Thunder are 13-0 without Williams since the start of last season and 43-8 without Holmgren since the start of last season.
Hopefully, Holmgren's back injury is a minor ailment and he'll be able to return sooner rather than later. However, it's a little concerning he was ruled out again on Thursday even after sitting Tuesday and having an off day on Wednesday.
Here's a look at how to bet on OKC in the prop market on Thursday night.
Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Wizards With Chet Holmgren Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-117)
With Holmgren out against the Kings, Hartenstein turned in a monster showing on the glass, grabbing 14 rebounds in 30:49 of playing time. He's now grabbed at least 10 boards in four games in a row, clearing 11.5 rebounds in three of his five appearances in the 2025-26 season.
Hartenstein is one of the better rebounders in the league, averaging 11.6 boards per game this season while racking up 21.4 rebound chances per game.
This is a great matchup against a Washington team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 16th in rebounding percentage. Hartenstein also has 15 offensive boards in five games, so he's not totally reliant on hitting the defensive glass only to hit this number.
I think he's a great prop target in a four-game NBA slate on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.