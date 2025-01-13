Chiefs Record After Bye Under Andy Reid Is Intriguing Ahead of Divisional Round vs. Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs are no stranger to the situation that the team is in this season, off a bye week in the postseason and primed for another run at the Super Bowl.
Digging in a bit deeper, the Andy Reid era Chiefs have followed a particular trend of a bye able to win the game, but maybe not beat oddsmakers expectations.
Since becoming head coach in 2013, Andy Reid-led Chiefs teams are 13-4 straight up, but only 8-9 against the spread when combining the regular season and postseason. When focusing on just the postseason, the Chiefs are 3-1 with a bye with Reid having Patrick Mhaomes as his starting quarterback.
The Chiefs, especially with Mahomes as QB1, have been viewed as an elite roster and regularly favored, but the team has not been able to cover the big point spreads that come with the territory.
The team fits the bill of this trend this coming weekend in the divisional round as Kansas City plays hosts to the Houston Texas with a point spread north of a touchdown.
It’s worth noting that Houston traveled to Kansas City on Dec. 21 as only 3.5-point road underdogs in a 27-19 loss. In that game, the team lost starting wide receiver Tank Dell and limped to the finish line of the regular season, but the odds are shaded towards the Chiefs in a postseason setting.
Houston seemed to find its footing on Saturday, winning a postseason game for the second straight year. They rallied to blowout the Chargers 32-12 in the wild card round.
For now, here are the updated odds for this divisional weekend rematch as the Texans try to pull a second straight upset.
Texans vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texans: +7.5 (-105)
- Chiefs: -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Texans: +350
- Chiefs: -450
Total: 41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
