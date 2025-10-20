Chiefs Skyrocket to Favorite in Super Bowl Odds; Colts, Rams Rising Ahead of Week 8
The 2025 NFL season is nearing its halfway point, as Week 7 wraps up on Monday night, and there is a new favorite to win the Super Bowl.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back atop the odds board – sitting at +500 – after they dominated the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. That was the fourth win in five games for the Chiefs, who are now 4-3 and favored in the odds to win the AFC West.
Kansas City isn’t the only team that has made a major jump in the Super Bowl odds, as the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots all made some positive moves in Week 8.
There’s a lot left at stake on Monday as well, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1, +1700) take on the Detroit Lions (4-2, +800) in the first of two primetime games. The other matchup features two teams in playoff contention in the Seattle Seahawks (+3000) and Houston Texans (+3500).
Here’s a look at the odds for all 32 teams, including a breakdown of some teams to watch in this market before betting in Week 8.
Super Bowl Odds for 2025 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kansas City Chiefs: +500
- Buffalo Bills: +750
- Green Bay Packers: +800
- Detroit Lions: +800
- Los Angeles Rams: +900
- Indianapolis Colts: +1000
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1100
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1700
- Denver Broncos: +2000
- San Francisco 49ers: +2200
- Baltimore Ravens: +2200
- Seattle Seahawks: +3000
- New England Patriots: +3000
- Los Angeles Chargers: +3500
- Houston Texans: +3500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000
- Washington Commanders: +5500
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +7000
- Atlanta Falcons: +7000
- Minnesota Vikings: +8000
- Chicago Bears: +8000
- Dallas Cowboys: +10000
- Cincinnati Bengals: +20000
- Carolina Panthers: +25000
- Cleveland Browns: +30000
- New York Giants: +40000
- Arizona Cardinals: +40000
- Tennessee Titans: +100000
- New York Jets: +100000
- New Orleans Saints: +100000
- Miami Dolphins: +100000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +100000
Chiefs Now Favored to Win Super Bowl
Kansas City has been elite on offense since Xavier Worthy returned from a shoulder injury, and that took another step with Rashee Rice catching two touchdowns in his season debut on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win the MVP, and the Chiefs have the pedigree that is hard to deny when the AFC seems wide open. Sure, the Colts are 6-1, but oddsmakers clearly are going to favor Mahomes over Daniel Jones if they match up in the playoffs.
Andy Reid’s squad may have started the season poorly, but the Los Angeles Chargers have fallen off in the AFC West and KC is just one game back of the division-leading Denver Broncos.
As long as Mahomes is healthy, Kansas City should be in the mix atop the odds of this market the rest of the season.
Colts Jump to +1000 to Win Super Bowl
For the first time this season, the Colts are 10/1 to win the Super Bowl after beating the Chargers on the road to move to 6-1 in the 2025 season.
Indy has to be taken seriously, as it’s one of the best offensive teams in the league with Jonathan Taylor leading the NFL in touchdowns. Jones has played mistake-free football for the most part, and Indy now has a multi-game lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans in the division.
I don’t know if I’d bet on Jones to win the Super Bowl until he proves this is sustainable in the playoffs, but the Colts seem like a lock to make the playoffs after their strong start to 2025.
Rams Now Inside 10/1 to Win Super Bowl
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are 5-2 entering the bye week, as the veteran quarterback tossed five scores in a win over the Jaguars – even with Puka Nacua out.
The Rams, 49ers and Seahawks are all in the mix to win the NFC and all in the mix to make the playoffs at this point in the season. Los Angeles has an elite defense (fifth in yards per play allowed), and Stafford has shown no signs of injury after dealing with a back issue for most of the offseason.
Patriots Undervalued to Win Super Bowl
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots remain in first place in the AFC East after a win in Week 7, and they’re just +3000 to win the Super Bowl despite a very easy schedule going forward.
New England plays the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets (twice), Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins still this season, and it’s quite possible the team wins all six of those matchups.
Maye has become a serious MVP candidate as well, sitting at fourth in the odds after Week 7. This team may be a year away from being a title contender, but this price is extremely enticing ahead of Week 8.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds Tank After Jayden Daniels Injury
The team that saw the biggest drop in their odds to win the Super Bowl this week was the Washington Commanders.
Washington was +1800 to win the Super Bowl before Week 6, and it’s fallen all the way to +5500 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys to fall to 3-4 in the 2025 season. To make matters worse, Jayden Daniels went down with a hamstring injury on Sunday.
It’s unclear if Daniels will miss time, but Washington is on the road against Kansas City in Week 8. There’s a good chance this team misses the playoffs in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.