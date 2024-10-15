Chiefs vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7 (Back This Chiefs Trend)
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season brings a Super Bowl 58 rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Oddsmakers have set the 5-0 Chiefs as underdogs in this matchup – the first time they’ve been dogs in the 2024 season.
San Francisco picked up a much-needed win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, getting back to .500 and first place in the NFC West in the process.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are coming off their bye, a spot that they’ve thrived in during the Andy Reid era.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Week 7.
Chiefs vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs +1.5 (-110)
- 49ers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: +102
- 49ers: -122
Total
- 47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Chiefs vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Chiefs record: 5-0
- 49ers record: 3-3
Chiefs vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The Chiefs are 4-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers are 3-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-2 in the 49ers’ games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the Chiefs’ games this season.
- Patrick Mahomes has won six straight games as an underdog.
The biggest trend to know this week has to do with Mahomes as an underdog…
Chiefs vs. 49ers Injury Report
Chiefs Injury Report
- Mike Danna – questionable
- Rashee Rice – out
49ers Injury Report
- Christian McCaffrey – out
- Matthew Wright – questionable
- Jordan Mason – questionable
- Malik Mustapha – questionable
- Jordan Elliott – questionable
- Charvarius Ward – questionable
- Jake Moody – doubtful
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles – questionable
Chiefs vs. 49ers Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes: Let’s be honest, Patrick Mahomes has not been great to start 2024. Yes, the Chiefs are 5-0, but Mahomes has thrown just six scores to six interceptions. Can he get back on track with Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco sidelined?
San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel: Samuel had over 100 yards and a score in Week 6, and he could be in line for a bigger dual workload in Week 7 with Chrisitian McCaffrey out and Jordan Mason dealing with a shoulder injury. Deebo is the most dynamic weapon in the San Fran offense until CMC returns.
Chiefs vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
The Chiefs have gotten off to a fast start this season for bettors, going 4-1 against the spread despite being favored in every game. The only matchup that Kansas City has failed to cover in during the 2024 season was in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Now, it finds itself as an underdog against a banged up San Francisco team that has lost to the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
This game looks eerily similar to the Super Bowl last season in terms of the odds, the Chiefs are just without Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco and the 49ers are without Christian McCaffrey.
I understand why oddsmakers are setting the Chiefs as dogs on the road, but I’m not going to bet against this Mahomes trend.
He’s been money as an underdog in his career, and Andy Reid is 12-4 straight up out of a bye (including playoffs) week since he took over in Kansas City.
Give me the Chiefs to win.
Pick: Chiefs Moneyline (+102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.