Chiefs vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Lay the Points with KC?)
The Kansas City Chiefs finally lost a game in Week 11, but they’re in a prime spot to get back on track in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers.
Bryce Young and the Panthers have won back-to-back games, but they’re set as 10.5-point underdogs in Week 12.
Kansas City’s offense has not been as dominant as we’ve become accustomed to, but this defense may give Young and company some trouble on Sunday.
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this matchup, which will hopefully give bettors an idea of which side – or a total – to bet on Sunday.
Chiefs vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -10.5 (-115)
- Panthers +10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -650
- Panthers: +470
Total
- 43 (Over -108/Under -112)
Carolina is just 3-7 against the spread this season while the Chiefs are just 5-5. The OVER has crushed in Carolina’s 10 games, going 7-3 so far in 2024.
Chiefs vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is willing to lay the points with the Chiefs in this game, and he broke down why in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every NFL game, every week:
The Chiefs have been historically bad at covering spreads of over a touchdown in the Patrick Mahomes era. They're 12-16-2 against the spread in their last 30 games as a favorite of seven points or more, including failing to cover in three recent games against the Broncos, Buccaneers, and Raiders. With that being said, this is one of the rare times I'll bet on them to cover this massive spread.
Don't let the Carolina Panthers' two-game win streak fool you into thinking they have any redeeming qualities. Their offense ranks 30th in the NFL in EPA per play and their defense is 25th in opponent EPA per play. More importantly, their defense is 31st in opponent EPA on third down, which is a key stat when facing the Chiefs.
Kansas City thrives on third down. The Bills were able to match them on those plays in their meeting last week, which resulted in a Buffalo win, but Carolina has proved they're even worse on third down than others, giving me no faith they can hang with Kansas City.
I think the Chiefs run away with this one in their first dominant win since beating the Saints by 13 points in October.
While the Chiefs’ offense hasn’t been as great as we’d expect this season, they rank in the top 10 in the NFL in points allowed and yards per play allowed. I think they’ll be able to shut down Bryce Young and the Panthers on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 24, Panthers 10
