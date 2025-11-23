Is Chris Godwin Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Rams)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has not played since Week 5 of the 2025 season due to a fibula injury, but he is on track to return in Week 12.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Godwin -- who is listed as questionable against the Los Angeles Rams -- is expected to play on Sunday night.
This is a huge boost for a Tampa Bay offense that remains without star receiver Mike Evans (collarbone) at this point in the season. Godwin has appeared in just two games in the 2025 campaign, leaving the Bucs extremely thin at receiver.
In 2025, Godwin has caught just six of his 14 targets for 52 yards. After missing the end of the 2024 season with an ankle injury, Godwin is looking to regain his Pro-Bowl form in the latter half of this season.
Even with Godwin back in action in Week 12, I'm looking elsewhere for my favorite prop bet for this Tampa Bay receiving corps on Sunday.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet vs. Rams
Emeka Egbuka UNDER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Rookie Emeka Egbuka has been the No. 1 receiver for the Bucs for basically the whole season, but he only has five games with over 66.5 receiving yards and has cleared this line in just one of his last five games.
Defenses are sending a ton of attention Egbuka’s way with Mike Evans out, and Baker Mayfield has been forced to look elsewhere on offense.
Egbuka is now taking on a Rams team that ranks third in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season. I can’t trust him to clear this line, especially since he has caught just 45 of his 85 targets this season, including just 20 of his 47 in his last five games.
