Is Chris Godwin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Saints)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again be without wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.
Godwin has been sidelined for all but two games this season, as he opened the campaign out of the lineup as he was still recovering from an ankle injury in 2024. Now, he has a fibula injury that will hold him out at least through Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye.
In the two games that he's played in this season, Godwin has just six catches for 52 yards on 14 targets. The veteran is one of several skill players injured for Tampa Bay, paving the way for more targets for rookie Emeka Egbuka, veteran Sterling Shepard, tight end Cade Otton and others.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Saints
Cade Otton Anytime TD (+165)
There are a lot of ways to bet on Otton this week, who should see an expanded role with Godwin, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving all out on Sunday.
The Tampa Bay tight end has been targeted 20 times over the last three games by Baker Mayfield, reeling in 16 passes and putting up over 50 receiving yards in each matchup. While he's yet to find the end zone, he could be worth a look with all of that volume on Sunday.
The Saints are just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and they've given up 14 passing scores this season -- the fifth-most in the NFL.
Otton is one of the secondary players that I love in this Tampa Bay offense on Sunday.
