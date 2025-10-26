SI

Is Chris Godwin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Saints)

The latest injury update for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

Peter Dewey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again be without wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin has been sidelined for all but two games this season, as he opened the campaign out of the lineup as he was still recovering from an ankle injury in 2024. Now, he has a fibula injury that will hold him out at least through Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye.

In the two games that he's played in this season, Godwin has just six catches for 52 yards on 14 targets. The veteran is one of several skill players injured for Tampa Bay, paving the way for more targets for rookie Emeka Egbuka, veteran Sterling Shepard, tight end Cade Otton and others.

Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Saints

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cade Otton Anytime TD (+165)

There are a lot of ways to bet on Otton this week, who should see an expanded role with Godwin, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving all out on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay tight end has been targeted 20 times over the last three games by Baker Mayfield, reeling in 16 passes and putting up over 50 receiving yards in each matchup. While he's yet to find the end zone, he could be worth a look with all of that volume on Sunday.

The Saints are just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and they've given up 14 passing scores this season -- the fifth-most in the NFL.

Otton is one of the secondary players that I love in this Tampa Bay offense on Sunday.

Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

