Is Christian Kirk Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Texans)
Injuries have derailed Christian Kirk’s 2025 season for the Houston Texans, as he’s appeared in just three of the team’s six games.
Kirk won’t play in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers, as he’s been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Kirk and star receiver Nico Collins both will miss this game, yet the Texans are favored at home against San Fran.
This season, Kirk has just 10 receptions for 109 yards and no scores in three games. He was expected to play a big role in this Houston offense, but his lack of availability has forced Houston to look elsewhere in the passing game.
With Collins and Kirk out, who should bettors back in Houston’s passing game?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for the Texans in Week 8.
Best Texans Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dalton Schultz OVER 5.5 Receptions (+107)
With Collins and Kirk out of the lineup, someone has to catch the ball for this Houston offense against a San Francisco team that is 17th in the NFL in EPA/Pass in the 2025 season.
Tight end Dalton Schultz may be the most reliable option in the passing game for CJ Stroud, as he’s coming off a nine-catch, 98-yard showing in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Schultz was targeted 10 times in that game, and the veteran has at least five catches (and six targets) in each of his last four appearances.
That volume should rise with Collins and Kirk out, making him an intriguing plus-money target on Sunday afternoon.
