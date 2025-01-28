Cincinnati vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 28
Cincinnati hasn't been able to build on an awesome non-conference season with success in the Big 12.
The Bearcats are struggling, particularly on the offensive side of the floor, and are off a disheartening 28-point loss at BYU over the weekend. Cincinnati will stay at altitude to face a similarly sliding Utah team that may help the Bearcats find its stride on offense.
Here’s our betting preview for this Big 12 meeting between desperate squads.
Cincinnati vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cincinnati: -1.5 (-102)
- Utah: +1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Cincinnati: -110
- Utah: -113
Total: 138.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cincinnati vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 28th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Cincinnati Record: 12-7
- Utah Record: 11-8
Cincinnati vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati
Simas Lukosius: The Bearcats are a limited offense, but the team needs a few pieces to click in order to operate efficiently. Lukosius is the floor spacing weapon on the Cincinnati offense but is shooting below 30% on three-point shots in Big 12 play, a signal to where this group is operating.
Utah
Gabe Madsen: The veteran forward is mired in a shooting slump, making 18% of his threes in Big 12 play after shooting above 39% in non-conference play as the Utes struggle to remain competitive in league play. A noted defender, Madsen will try to contribute in any way as the team is desperate for a spark after back-to-back double-digit losses.
Cincinnati vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
These have been the two worst offenses in Big 12 play according to KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.
So, what gives on Tuesday?
I’m going to side with the small home favorite. Utah’s offense has fallen off from the perimeter, shooting 26% as a team in league play and down to 33% on the year. However, this was an above-average offense from distance in non-conference play while Cincinnati’s poor shooting checks out across the board as the team was below the national average in that same subset of games.
Meanwhile, Utah’s ability to move the ball, leading the country in assist rate, can generate better looks on offense and potentially some open shots on off-ball action.
It’s always tough for teams to hold up on the second leg of games at altitude, and after the Bearcats lost by 28 at BYU, I don’t envision the team will solve its offensive woes on a quick turnaround.
I’ll play the cheap moneyline on the Utes.
PICK: Utah ML (-113)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
