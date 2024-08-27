CJ Stroud Receiving Plenty of Love in NFL MVP Odds Ahead of Week 1
Strap in folks, the 2024 NFL season is here.
As we approach opening kickoff bets are starting to roll in. One of the most popular markets for people to bet on is who is going to be named NFL MVP. It has largely become an award for the best quarterback, but with the amount of talent at that position this season, it's going to be a fun race to watch.
There is one quarterback who has been receiving more bets than anyone else; C.J. Stroud.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Stroud has received the most total bets AND the most amount of dollars to win NFL MVP.
The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year was in the MVP conversation late in the season, but he missed games in Week 14 and Week 15 which caused him to miss out on the award. He finished the season with the highest passing yards per game amongst all quarterbacks who played in at least nine games at 273.9.
He finished the season totaling 4,108 passing yards, completing 63.9% of passes for 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. If he can take a step forward in 2024 while staying healthy for all 17 games, he's certainly going to be in the MVP conversation this season.
He's also going to be aided by new additions on the offense in Stefon Diggs and running back, Joe Mixon. Let's also keep in mind that Tank Dell will be back in the lineup after missing six games due to injury in 2023.
Let's take a look at the top 10 names on the odds list at DraftKings Sportsbook to win NFL MVP in 2024.
NFL MVP odds
- Patrick Mahomes +475
- CJ Stroud +850
- Josh Allen +900
- Joe Burrow +900
- Jordan Love +1400
- Jalen Hurts +1400
- Aaron Rodgers +1600
- Brock Purdy +1800
- Dak Prescott +1700
- Lamar Jackson +1800
Stroud is second on the odds list at DraftKings to win NFL MVP at +850, giving him an implied probability of winning the award of 10.53%. The only player with better odds is Patrick Mahomes at +475 (17.39% implied probability).
