Clara Tauson vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3 (Rybakina Set as Heavy Favorite)
After numerous upsets so far in this year's Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina is set as the second favorite on the odds list to win the championship heading into her third-round match against Clara Tauson. At +350, only Aryna Sabalenka has better odds to win the tournament.
Before she thinks too much about her chances of winning it all, she'll need to get past her third-round opponent. Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for this match.
Clara Tauson vs. Elena Rybakina Odds
Moneyline
- Clara Tauson +330
- Elena Rybakina -475
Total Games
- 21.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Clara Tauson vs. Elena Rybakina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 6:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Clara Tauson: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Clara Tauson has already advanced as far as she's ever made it at Wimbledon. Her previous best was a first-round appearance in 2021, 2022, and 2024, but she has made it to the fourth round at a Grand Slam at last year's French Open.
Tauson needed three sets to get past Heather Watson in the first round, but then followed that up by defeating Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets in the second round.
Elena Rybakina: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Elena Rybakina's only career grand slam victory came at the 2022 edition of Wimbledon, defeating Ons Jabeur in the championship match. It has consistently been her best major as she followed up the win with a quarterfinal appearance in 2023 and a semifinal appearance in 2024. With plenty of top seeds being eliminated early this year, the path could be opening for another deep run by Rybakina.
She defeated Elina Abanesyan in the opening round this year, 6-2, 6-1, and then followed up with a dominant win against Maria Sakkari in the second round, winning 6-3, 6-1.
Clara Tauson vs. Elena Rybakina: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Despite both being seeded players, Rybakina is still set as the significant favorite at -475, according to DraftKings. If you translate those odds to implied probability, she has an 82.71% chance of winning the match and advancing to the fourth round.
These two have faced each other twice in their career, with Rybakina winning both matches. The most recent took place at last year's Miami Open.
Whenever I bet on a Rybakina Wimbledon match, I can't look past her strong history at this event. She has an 86% win rate at Wimbledon, 13% higher than her next-best Grand Slam. She has also made quick work of both of her first and second round opponents.
If you don't want to lay the -475 price point on Rybakina, consider betting on her to win in straight sets at -150.
Pick: Rybakina Win in Straight Sets (-150) via DraftKings
