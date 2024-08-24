Clemson vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
In 2023, Georgia’s quest for a three-peat came up short after losing in the SEC Championship Game, but the team enters 2024 as the betting favorite to win it all in 2024.
The Bulldogs are loaded across the field with future NFL players, including quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Carson Beck. Kirby Smart’s team will start its quest for another title against fellow contender Clemson on a neutral site.
The Tigers fell short of expectations as well in 2024, and will hope another year for Cade Klubnik to learn Garrett Riley’s offense will lead to more success this season.
Clemson is viewed as a big underdog in this matchup, but can the team stay competitive with a stout defense and an improved offense?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Clemson vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clemson: +13.5 (-102)
- Georgia: -13.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Clemson: +440
- Georgia: -610
Total: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Clemson vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31st
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Clemson Record: 0-0
- Georgia Record: 0-0
Clemson vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Clemson
Cade Klubnik: There were some serious growing pains for Klubnik in his first year as the starter, averaging only six yards per pass attempt with 19 touchdown passes to nine interceptions. He also had 11 big time throws to 19 turnover worthy plays as the Clemson offense was well below the national average. Can he improve in 2024 with another offseason under OC Riley?
Georgia
Carson Beck: One of the best NFL prospects in the country, Beck will look to add a National Championship to his resume with another year in Athens. Beck passed for 3,941 yards last season with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 72% of his passes.
Clemson vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Clemson may be improved on the offensive side of the ball in 2024, up from 91st in yards per play and EPA/Play, but the team is running into a buzzsaw when the team faces the betting favorite to win the National Championship in Georgia.
The Tigers offensive line is going to struggle to contain the Bulldogs and move the ball efficiently. Clemson ranked 94th in tackles for loss allowed and now face a vaunted defensive line that are 12th in yards per play.
Georgia showcased an ability to test even the best defenses, scoring 27 or more in all but two games last season. Beck and co. led an incredibly potent offensive attack that was fifth in EPA/Play and scored nearly four points per drive.
Clemson may make strides on the offensive side of the ball, but this is a tough task in a semi-neutral game in Atlanta against arguably the best defense in the country.
The Bulldogs haven’t lost a regular season game since 2020, and I think the team can dominate on Saturday.
PICK: Georgia -13.5 (-120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.