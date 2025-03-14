Clemson vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for ACC Tournament Semifinal
A trip to the ACC Final is on the line on Friday night, as two ranked teams, Clemson and Louisville, square off in the semifinals of the conference tournament.
These teams played back on Jan. 7, with the Cardinals picking up a 10-point win at home. However, oddsmakers have Clemson favored in this semifinal matchup.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this ACC Tournament Semifinal.
Clemson vs. Louisville Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clemson -1.5 (-110)
- Louisville +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clemson: -125
- Louisville: +105
Total
- 141.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clemson vs. Louisville How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clemson record: 27-5
- Louisville record: 26-6
Clemson vs. Louisville Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Clemson
- Chase Hunter 15+ Points (-150)
This season, Hunter is averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. He dropped 21 points in the Tigers’ win over SMU on Thursday, and he scored 15 points on 10 shots in the last meeting between these teams. I expect Hunter to have a big role in this game since no other player on the Tigers averages more than 12.8 points per night.
Louisville
- Chucky Hepburn
I don’t have a prop for Hepburn, but he hit the game-winning shot in Louisville’s two-point win over Stanford, finishing the game with 20 points. This season, the Cardinals guard is averaging 16.4 points and a conference-best 2.4 steals per game.
Clemson vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
These two teams both played close games in the quarterfinals, and Clemson combined for just 111 points against SMU.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals combined for 148 points against Stanford, which is a significantly worse defense than both of these teams.
Earlier this season, Louisville and Clemson combined for just 138 points, and they both rank in the top 25 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. Clemson also loves to slow games down, ranking 335th in adjusted tempo.
Don’t be shocked if this turns into a rock fight in the half court on Friday night.
Pick: UNDER 141.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.