Clemson vs. SMU Final Score Prediction for ACC Championship Game
Clemson and SMU meet in the ACC Championship on Saturday night with College Football Playoff implications aplenty for both teams.
The Mustangs haven’t lost an ACC game in its first season and now will look to take down the stalwart of the conference in Clemson, who has won seven of the last nine ACC Championships.Let’s get you set for this title game with a look at the updated odds and a final score prediction.
Clemson vs. SMU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clemson: +2.5 (-102)
- SMU: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Clemson:+120
- SMU: -144
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Clemson vs. SMU Final Score Prediction
Clemson has struggled against elite defenses all season, which SMU falls into.
Not only is this Mustangs defense tops in EPA/Rush, it has an aggressive defensive line that ranks top 25 in the country in pass rush grade, per Pro Football Focus. This season, Clemson has failed to post a positive EPA/Play mark against the four pass rushes that rank top 50 in the country it has faced this season in Georgia, Louisville, Pittsburgh and South Carolina.
Further, the Clemson defense is far worse than we are used to, which can make for a long night for Dabo Swinney’s group.
Here’s what I wrote in our betting preview earlier this week.
The Tigers' rush defense is bottom 20 in the country in explosive rush rate, which is a big part of the SMU offense that has a capable runner in Jennings at quarterback as well as running back Brashard Smith, who is averaging six yards per carry and has at least a 19 yard run in all but one game this season.
Meanwhile, I believe far too much pressure will fall on Klubnik’s arm as the SMU defensive line ranks top 15 in the country in pass rush grade, per Pro Football Focus. The ‘Stangs are allowing less than three yards per carry and are tops in EPA/Rush, a huge edge against a Clemson offense that is typically buoyed by running back Phil Mafah. However, Mafah is starting to slow down as the season goes on, averaging about three yards per carry over the last three games.
SMU is far more versatile and has the edge over a Clemson team that has failed to live up to the hype when it faces similar competition.
The SMU offense has been on a roll since going to Jennings full time, averaging north of 40 points per game and scoring 28 or more in each. I think the team out-paces the Tigers on offense and wins the ACC Championship, punching its ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Final Score Prediction: SMU 34, Clemson 23
