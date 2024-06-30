Clippers NBA Championship Odds Crater After Paul George Opts Out of Contract
Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George is by far the biggest name on the free agent market this offseason after he opted out of the final year of his deal with the Clips.
George reportedly will meet with Los Angeles, the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason as he seeks a four-year max deal.
George and the Clippers entered the offseason at +3500 to win the NBA Finals, but that number has fallen significantly with him opting out -- a sign that oddsmakers expect George to join a new team.
Los Angeles is now +4000 to win the title in the latest odds.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- New York Knicks: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1100
- Dallas Mavericks: +1200
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1200
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +4000
- Miami Heat: +4000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +6000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +8000
- Houston Rockets: +10000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Atlanta Hawks: +40000
- Chicago Bulls: +80000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
George always could go back to the Clippers, which would likely boost these odds back to their original number, but it's been reported all offseason that Los Angeles is reluctant to max the nine-time All-Star.
With the Golden State Warriors also attempting to trade for George had he opted in, it seems like the Clippers star could have one foot out the door when free agency opens on Sunday evening.
There are plenty of other teams chasing a playoff spot in the West that would benefit if George decides to walk, but betting on anyone before his decision is made becomes a risky proposition.
