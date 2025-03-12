Clippers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 12
The Miami Heat are in trouble in the Eastern Conference, losing four games in a row and seven of their last 10 to slip to the No. 9 seed.
Miami is just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, but it is still way back of the No. 6 seed, essentially sealing its fate as a play-in tournament team for the third straight season. Miami has been the No. 8 seed in the East in back-to-back campaigns.
However, with Jimmy Butler not longer in the fold, a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals seems highly unlikely.
On Wednesday, the Heat host the Los Angeles Clippers, who are coming off a loss as road favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Los Angeles is just 5-8 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, but can it cover tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s action.
Clippers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +2.5 (-108)
- Heat -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +120
- Heat: -142
Total
- 209.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Clippers record: 35-30
- Heat record: 29-35
Clippers vs. Heat Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Heat Injury Report
- Alec Burks – questionable
- Josh Christopher – out
- Haywood Highsmith – available
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Duncan Robinson – available
- Terry Rozier – probable
- Dru Smith – out
- Kel’el Ware – available
- Andrew Wiggins – available
Clippers vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-110)
After a really slow start to the 2024-25 season, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has been on fire as of late, averaging 22.9 points per game in his 17 games since Feb. 1.
Adebayo has 11 games with 20 or more points over that stretch, including each of his last four contests where he’s scored 22 or more points.
The Heat are in desperate need of proven offense, and Adebayo has given it to them recently while taking 16.2 shots per game since Feb. 1. This is a major step forward, as he’s only averaging 14.1 shot attempts per game for the season. I love the Heat star to clear this line on Wednesday night.
Clippers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
This matchup will depend on who is able to suit up for the Clippers – as Kawhi Leonard is likely to sit out the second night of a back-to-back.
However, it’s so hard to bet on the Heat as home favorites, a spot that they are 10-10 against the spread in this season. Miami actually outranks the Clippers in net rating over their last 10 games, but the Heat have blown 16 double-digit leads this season that have eventually led to losses.
The Clippers are still one of the best defenses in the NBA this season, and they are going to lean on that on Wednesday night.
Miami is a dreadful 9-23 straight up against teams over .500 this season, so I wouldn't be shocked to see even a shorthanded Clippers team pull off the upset in this one. I’ll gladly take the points until the Heat prove they can turn things around.
Pick: Clippers +2.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
