Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 22
It’s been an eventful offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers, as drama surrounding the front office and Kawhi Leonard’s pay has dominated the news cycle.
On Wednesday, the Clippers and head coach Tyronn Lue have to focus on the task at hand on the floor, as they hit the road to play a rebuilding Utah Jazz team.
Utah isn’t going to be very good, but rookie Ace Bailey could be a fun player to watch alongside Lauri Markkanen after he put up multiple 20-point games during the preseason.
Meanwhile the Clippers made a flurry of moves in the offseason, adding Brook Lopez, John Collins and Bradley Beal (they did lose Norman Powell), giving them one of the deeper teams in the NBA.
After earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference last season, the Clips are hoping to finish even higher in the 2025-26 season if Leonard can stay healthy.
They’re heavily favored on Wednesday night, as Utah is projected to win the fewest games in the NBA this season.
Clippers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers -9.5 (-108)
- Jazz +9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -395
- Jazz: +310
Total
- 226.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Clippers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSC
- Clippers record: 0-0
- Jazz record: 0-0
Clippers vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Jordan Miller -- out
- Kobe Sanders -- out
- Jahmyl Telfort -- out
Jazz Injury Report
- Georges Niang – out
- Isaiah Collier -- out
- Ace Bailey -- questionable
Clippers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- John Collins OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-102)
John Collins is likely going to come off the bench to start the season for Los Angeles, but I think he’s a little undervalued in his rebound prop.
Collins averages 8.1 rebounds per game for his career, and he’s finished every NBA season with at least 6.5 rebounds per game. While he may not play starter minutes, Collins is going to be a key piece of the Clippers second unit, and he should find himself playing alongside a weaker rebounding center in Lopez.
Lopez averaged just 5.0 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game last season, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Clippers use Collins in some closing lineups this season. Against a Utah offense that should be pretty shaky, Collins is a solid bet to finish with six or more rebounds on opening night.
Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
If you’re going to bet on the Clippers and lay a big number, it might as well be early in the season when the team is healthy.
The Clippers have a ton of veterans – and a ton of depth – in the 2025-26 season, and they were elite with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup (26-11) in the 2024-25 campaign.
L.A. essentially swapped Powell for Beal, Lopez and Collins, and I think it’s in a prime spot to blow out a young Utah Jazz team that has questions at just about every position but at power forward (Lauri Markkanen) and center (Walker Kessler).
The Jazz have a ton of young guards that they’re trying to get a look at, and that’s a recipe for a lot of ups and downs, especially when the rest of the roster has been gutted of contributing veterans.
The Clippers had the fourth-best against the spread record in the NBA last season (50-38-1), and I expect them to roll on the road on opening night.
Pick: Clippers -9.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.