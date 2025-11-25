Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-0 with LeBron James in the lineup this season, and they have a massive NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Both of these teams are 2-0 so far in West Group B, and the winner of this game will have the inside track to winning the group and advancing. Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as favorites at home, where they are 4-2 so far this season.
Luka Doncic and company won on the road on Sunday – but failed to cover – against the Utah Jazz, pushing them into the No. 2 spot in the standings before Monday’s NBA action kicked off. The Lakers have won four games in a row, and they have a deadly trio of James, Doncic and Austin Reaves leading the way.
On the Clippers’ side, they lost the second night of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but Kawhi Leonard did return from a lengthy absence in that game.
The Clips are off to a slow start, winning just five of their first 17 games while going 2-7 on the road. Can they turn things around in this NBA Cup clash?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this rivalry matchup.
Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +5.5 (-110)
- Lakers -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +180
- Lakers: -218
Total
- 228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25
- Time: 11:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Clippers record: 5-12
- Lakers record: 12-4
Clippers vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Jordan Miller – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – questionable
Lakers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
Clippers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-112)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Doncic is a great bet against the Clippers:
This season, Doncic has 18 or more assists and rebounds in seven of his 12 games, averaging 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game overall.
While his duties as a playmaker have lessened a bit with LeBron James back in action, I do think Doncic is worth a look in this market with Deandre Ayton (knee) sidelined on Tuesday. The Lakers don't have nearly as much depth at center as they'd like, and Doncic may be asked to have a bigger role on the glass in this matchup.
He's coming off an 11-rebound game against Utah when Ayton went down after just 13 minutes, finishing with 19 rebounds and assists in that game. I'd take a shot on Doncic against a Clippers team that ranks 21st in rebounding percentage and 22nd in opponent assists per game this season.
Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers are in a great spot to pick up a win at home on Tuesday night, as the Clippers have struggled all season on the road.
After losing to Cleveland by 15 on Sunday, the Clippers are just 4-5 against the spread with an average scoring margin of -8.9 in their nine road games. They've won just two of those nine matchups outright.
Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves are all in action for the Lakers on Tuesday, which gives them a terrific floor in this game. The Lakers are 4-2 straight up and against the spread at home, and they rank 15th in the NBA in net rating this season (+2.5). The Clippers, on the other hand, are sitting at -5.4 in net rating.
This spread is a little closer than I’d expect – even with Leonard healthy – as the Clippers struggled against a banged-up Cavs team on Sunday. I’m not buying the turnaround from them on the road in this matchup.
Pick: Lakers -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
