Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Los Angeles Clippers are looking for their first road win of the season when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
The Mavericks ousted Nico Harrison earlier this week, but they’ve still lost two straight and six of their last seven contests.
The oddsmakers have the Clippers as small road favorites at the best betting sites for Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Clippers -2.5 (-112)
- Mavericks +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -155
- Mavericks: +130
Total
- 219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 14
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, FDSSC
- Clippers record: 3-8
- Mavericks record: 3-9
Clippers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out
- Jahmyl Telfort – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Dante Exum – out
- Cooper Flagg – available
- Kyrie Irving – out
Clippers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kris Dunn OVER 8.5 Points + Assists (-124)
The Clippers are going to need some players to step up with Bradley Beal out for the season, and Kris Dunn is one of the top candidates to do just that. The veteran guard has started the last five games after coming off the bench in the first six, and his role should only increase after Beal’s injury.
Dunn was limited to just three points and two assists in the last game in 16 minutes. The Denver Nuggets pulled away, and the Clippers went away from the guard.
He should be ready for a bounce-back effort tonight against the Mavericks, though. Dallas ranks 14th in points allowed to point guards and 23rd in assists allowed at 9.4 per game.
Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Clippers have covered in just one of their 11 games so far, and that was a 129-102 win as -10 favorites against the Suns way back on October 24. They won two of their next three games before going on this six-game losing streak.
But somehow the Clippers are favored on Friday night in Dallas. Los Angeles is 0-3 on the road this season, while Dallas is 2-6 at home.
After close losses to the Bucks and Suns at home this week, I’ll take Dallas to get the upset win on Friday night.
Pick: Mavericks moneyline (+130)
