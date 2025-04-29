Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 5
The best series in the NBA playoffs has been between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, as three games have been decided in the waning seconds, including a game-winning tip-in dunk by Aaron Gordon in Game 4.
After evening the series on Saturday, Denver returns home for a critical Game 5 against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers and oddsmakers have favored L.A. on the road.
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets sold out – as they should – to win Game 4, but they still have a ton of work to do to win this series.
As for the Clippers, they nearly won Game 1 in Denver (before losing in overtime) and they did take Game 2. Can Leonard and company get back on track tonight?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 5.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -1.5 (-110)
- Nuggets +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -122
- Nuggets: +102
Total
- 208.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 29
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Tied 2-2
Clippers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Michael Porter Jr. – probable
- Russell Westbrook – questionable
Clippers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
After a terrific regular season shooting the 3-ball (41.8 percent), Norman Powell has found his shot in the last two games of this series, going 7-for-16 from beyond the arc.
He’s knocked down at least three shots from deep in each of those games and at least two in every game in this series.
Powell attempted just 10 3-pointers over the first two games of this matchup, but he’s taken eight in each of the last two. If his usage stays there, he’s a great target in Game 5.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – at SI Betting why Nikola Jokic is a great prop target in Game 5:
Nikola Jokic’s playoff numbers are downright insane. He’s averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game heading into Game 5 against the Clippers.
Overall, Jokic has 10 or more assists in three of the four games in this series, finishing with eight dimes in Game 4. He’s averaging a whopping 19.5 potential assists per game in this series.
So, I have no problem backing Jokic, who averaged double-digit assists per game in the regular season, to clear 9.5 dimes in Game 5. If the Clippers blitz/double him like they did in Games 3 and 4, he’s going to be forced to find his teammates to create offense.
Not only is Jokic willing to do that, but he had 22 assists in the two games in Denver in this series. I love him at even money in this prop on Tuesday.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
These teams have played three games in this series that have come down to the final possessions, and I think there’s an argument to be made that the Clippers should be up at least 3-1 in this matchup.
But, “almost wins” don’t count as wins.
In Game 5, I’m buying Los Angeles to pick up a win in Denver, as the Clippers have way more margin for error than this Denver team that is already banged up with injuries to Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook.
The Nuggets essentially had to sell out in the second half of Game 4, and even though they were able to get up big, Los Angeles came storming back and was less than a second away from forcing overtime.
Jokic has been unbelievable for Denver, but the Nuggets are getting thoroughly outplayed in this series.
Los Angeles ranks third in net rating amongst all playoff teams, fourth in effective field goal percentage and fifth in defensive rating. The Nuggets? Well, they rank 14th in net rating out of 16 teams because of the blowout loss in Game 3, 13th in effective field goal percentage and 12th in defensive rating.
Plus, Denver is just 2-3 against the spread as a home underdog and 18-24-1 ATS overall at home this season. I think the Clippers take control of the series in Game 5.
Pick: Clippers Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)
