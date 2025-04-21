Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 2
The Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets series in the first round of the NBA playoffs could end up being an instant classic.
Denver forced overtime in Game 1, taking advantage of several Clippers mistakes to keep home-court advantage and win the series opener, but oddsmakers have the Clippers favored by 1.5 points in Game 2.
Los Angeles was in control for most of the game, but some last miscues/turnovers allowed Denver to get back in the game. Russell Westbrook had some winning plays for Denver, including a clutch corner 3-pointer that essentially iced the game.
Now, Denver is aiming to take a 2-0 series lead and shift the series odds in its favor, but oddsmakers seem to have liked what they saw from the Clippers on Saturday.
Prior to the start of the playoffs, the Clippers were on fire, so it makes sense that they’re in the mix to even the series tonight.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -1.5 (-110)
- Nuggets +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -118
- Nuggets: -102
Total
- 217.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Nuggets lead 1-0
Clippers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- None to report
Nuggets Injury Report
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Aaron Gordon – probable
Clippers vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- James Harden OVER 9.5 Assists (-120)
Clippers star James Harden averaged 8.7 assists per game during the regular season, but he’s coming off an 11-assist showing in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon.
Harden closed out the regular season with six games of double-digit assists in his last seven, and he had two regular-season games with 11 or more dimes against Denver. The Nuggets have been a beatable defense all season long, ranking 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
With how much Harden has the ball in his hands, he’s worth a look in this market. During the regular season, Harden averaged 13.7 potential assists per game, and he 17.0 potential assists in Game 1.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 8.5 Assists (-140)
During the regular season, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic averaged 10.2 assists per game, and he picked up 12 dimes in Game 1 against the Clips.
Jokic had at least nine dimes in six of his last eight games to close the regular season, and Denver is going to run its offense through him as much as possible on Monday night.
The Clippers did finish the regular season with one of the top defensive ratings in the NBA, but they still allowed over 25 opponent assists per game. While Los Angeles held Jokic below this total twice in the regular season, he also picked up an 11-assist game against Ivica Zubac and company.
With this prop set well below the three-time MVP’s season average, he’s worth a look in Game 2.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
In my preview of this series, I picked the Clippers to end up winning, and things looked great in Game 1 with Los Angeles in control for major stretches of the game.
While the Nuggets capitalized on some mistakes – and poor L.A. rebounding – I am still buying Los Angeles to escape Denver with this series knotted at one game apiece.
The Clippers closed out the regular season with the best net rating in the NBA in their final 10 games, and they’ve been elite with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, winning over 66.7 percent of their matchups.
While Leonard (seven turnovers in Game 1) made some key mistakes late on Saturday, Denver struggled mightily guarding James Harden in the pick-and-roll and needed yet another massive Nikola Jokic game to win in overtime.
At some point, Denver’s lack of depth is going to catch up with it, and I’m not sold that Russell Westbrook will be as timely with his play as he was in Game 1. Denver’s margin for error is really small, and its weak defense concerns me after trailing for most of Saturday’s series opener.
I’ll back the Clips to take Game 2.
Pick: Clippers Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)
