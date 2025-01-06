Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 6
Kawhi Leonard is BACK!
The two-time NBA Finals MVP returned to the lineup on Jan. 4 in a win over the Atlanta Hawks, and he’s off the injury report for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Wolves have dropped three games in a row to fall to .500 on the season, and they’re struggling against the spread at home, going just 4-11 against the spread as a home favorite.
Now, the Wolves are slight favorites against a Clippers team that is ahead of them in net rating and defensive rating this season. Los Angeles stayed afloat without Leonard thanks to some impressive play from James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and All-Star contender Norman Powell.
Can it pull off an upset on Monday night?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Clippers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +2.5 (-108)
- Timberwolves -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +120
- Timberwolves: -142
Total
- 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports North
- Clippers record: 20-15
- Timberwolves record: 17-17
Clippers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Kai Jones – out
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Luka Garza – questionable
- Josh Minnott – questionable
Clippers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Leonard may be back, but Norman Powell has been balling this season, and he’s certainly worth a bet at this discounted 3-point prop on Monday.
Powell is shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc this season, averaging 3.6 made 3s on 8.2 attempts per game. Not only that, but Powell has made at least three shots from deep in 21 of his 28 games on the season.
While the return of Leonard may eventually cut into his shots, Powell still scored 20 points, made four of his 10 shots from deep, and played 29 minutes in Leonard’s season debut. He should remain an important piece of the Clippers’ offense going forward.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Rudy Gobert UNDER 10.5 Points (-135)
This is a tough matchup for Rudy Gobert against Ivica Zubac, and the Clippers are one of the best teams overall at defending the paint, ranking eighth in the NBA in opponent points in the paint allowed per game.
That’s a bad sign for Gobert, who has failed to reach 10 points in five of his last seven games and has only cleared 10.5 points in 13 of his 34 games in the 2024-25 season.
Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
With Kawhi back, I shared my best bet for this game earlier on Monday in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Kawhi Leonard returned to action for the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 4 against the Atlanta Hawks, and L.A. promptly turned in a 26-point win at home.
Now, the Clippers hit the road and find themselves as road dogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who haven’t exactly protected home court this season.
Minnesota is just 4-11 against the spread as a home favorite and 9-7 straight up at home this season. It also enters this game on a three-game losing streak.
With the emergence of Norman Powell as a borderline All-Star this season, the Clippers can afford to slowly bring Leonard along in this offense. He played 19 minutes in his season debut, scoring 12 points (on 4-of-11 shooting) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
There’s no doubt that the two-time NBA Finals MVP raises Los Angeles’ ceiling, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Clippers pull off the upset in this matchup.
Overall this season, Los Angeles outranks the Wolves in net rating and defensive rating while sitting just behind them in offensive rating. Leonard should be able to raise the ceiling of that offense as the season progresses.
Pick: Clippers Moneyline (+120)
