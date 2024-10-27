Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Oct. 27 (L.A. Undervalued?)
Fresh off of an upset win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening.
Golden State is 2-0 on the season, blowing out both the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz, and Steve Kerr has rolled with a bigger-than-usual rotation to open the season.
Meanwhile, the Clippers have played a few close games, showing that they can compete with some of the West’s best teams – even without Kawhi Leonard.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Sunday’s matchup.
Clippers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +9 (-105)
- Warriors -9 (-115)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +330
- Warriors: -425
Total
- 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports SoCal, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Clippers record: 1-1
- Warriors record: 2-0
Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors Injury Report
- Reece Beekman – out
- Quinten Post – out
- Pat Spencer – out
Clippers vs. Warriors Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden: Is the James Harden of old back? The Clippers star is being forced to carry the load offensively with Kawhi Leonard out, and he’s done a great job so far, averaging 26.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 12.0 assists per game. Harden is shooting under 40 percent from the field, but the counting numbers are there with him handling the ball on nearly every possession.
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry: Curry hasn’t had to do much for Golden State in the first two games of the season, but he did nearly have a triple-double in the season opener and then dropped 20 against Utah in Game 2. Could this be the first game we see vintage Steph in the 2024-25 season?
Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
I think Los Angeles may be a little undervalued in this matchup – even on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Clippers took the Phoenix Suns to overtime in their season opener, losing by three, and then they upset the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening, riding a massive game from Ivica Zubac.
Los Angeles has a lot of solid wing defenders, and if Harden is going to stuff the stat sheet like he has the first two games of the season, the Clips can hang around with just about anyone.
As for the Warriors, they’ve won two blowouts over the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz – two teams expected to be at the bottom of the standings this season. I can’t take too much away from that, and asking Golden State to beat Los Angeles by 10+ is a little too rich for my blood.
I’ll take the points with the Warriors facing their first real test of the 2024-25 season.
Pick: Clippers +9 (-105)
