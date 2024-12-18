Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina will play host to UTSA on its home field in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The Chanticleers have had plenty of early entrants into the transfer portal, including both quarterbacks who have experience playing this season, leaving the team in flux as it welcomes UTSA, who finished the season on a tear and will look to cap it with a bowl game win.
Can Coastal Carolina keep up with the Roadrunners? Find out in our Myrtle Beach Bowl betting preview.
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Coastal Carolina: +7 (-110)
- UTSA: +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Coastal Carolina: +225
- UTSA: -275
Total: 57.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 23rd
- Game Time: 11:00 AM EST
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Coastal Carolina Record: 6-6
- UTSA Record: 6-6
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA Key Players to Watch
Coastal Carolina
Tad Hudson: Coastal Carolina’s two quarterbacks that each played this season, Ethan Vasko and Noah Kim, each hit the transfer portal, which likely paves the way for North Carolina transfer Tad Hudson to start. The freshman doesn’t have a pass attempt at the collegiate level, so this is a blank canvas for the Chanticleers offense and a developing story.
UTSA
Owen McCown: McCown got better as the season went on for the Roadrunners, finishing the season with 3,170 passing yards and 24 touchdowns through the air to go with nine interceptions as the Roadrunners won three of its last four games.
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA Prediction and Pick
UTSA finished the season on a high note, clinching bowl eligibility with wins in three of the last four games, and scoring 38 or more in five of the last six. McCown settled into the offense and should have an edge against a Coastal Carolina defense that has several opt-outs, including its two most impact players in cornerback Matthew McDoom and outside linebacker Clev Lubin.
Meanwhile, the question marks at quarterback are glaring for Tim Beck’s squad, with zero pass attempts on the roster, assuming both Vasko and Kim don’t play after putting their names in the transfer portal.
The UTSA defensive line is one of the best in the Group of Five ranks, top 10 in the country in tackles for loss and EPA/Rush allowed. While the team is prone to giving up big plays, the group does an excellent job of getting pressure, which can be a big concern for a new-look and patchwork Coastal Carolina offense.
As of now, UTSA is expected to have a majority of its roster accounted for and looking to finish the season on a high note while we can’t seem to find the bottom for this Coastal Carolina roster with a handful of impact players hitting the transfer portal.
I’ll lay it in a game that can go sideways quickly for the hosts.
PICK: UTSA -7
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.