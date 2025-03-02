Cognizant Classic Live Odds and Prediction: Jake Knapp Favored Amongst Crowded Leaderboard Ahead of Final Round
Low scores being posted at the Cognizant Classic has been a surprise to any and all golf fans that know about the usually treacherous PGA National. Still, even with the event posting some unexpected scores this week, it's been shaping up to be an unforgettable tournament.
Seven golfers are within three strokes of the lead heading into today's final round, making it anyone's tournament to win. Jake Knapp will have a one-stroke lead when the action begins today as he looks to turn his historic 59 on Thursday into his second PGA Tour win.
Can anyone surpass him and steal a win today? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Cognizant Classic live odds ahead of final round
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Jake Knapp +300
- Michael Kim +450
- Russell Henley +550
- Ben Griffin +750
- Doug Ghim +1100
- Rickie Fowler +1400
- Sepp Straka +2200
- Daniel Berger +2500
- J.J. Spaun +3300
- Taylor Montgomery +3500
Who Will Win the Cognizant Classic?
If you've read my live betting articles before you know that I have a tendency to lean toward the golfer in contention that has had the best ball striking tournament through the first three rounds. I'm going to stick to that strategy this time around, which leads me to back a bit of a long shot in Doug Ghim at +1100.
He'll be two back off Knapp when he tees off today, part of the group of three golfers at T3 alongside Russell Henley and Ben Griffin. Ghim has posted an almost historical round with his strokes gained: approach numbers so far this event. He has gained an average of +3.38 strokes with his approach game per round, the best in the field by +1.37 strokes.
Unfortunately for the 28-year old, who is seeking his win on Tour, he has lost strokes both with his putting and his chipping, which has kept him from taking over this tournament. Putting has consistently been a weakness for Ghim, but I believe in the batting adage that it's better to bet on a good ball striker and hope they have a strong day putting than a good putter and hope they have a good day ball striking.
I can't look past the eye-popping performance Ghim has been putting together with his irons. If he can keep that going today but just get a few more putts to drop, he's going to be in this thing in the final few holes.
Pick: Doug Ghim +1100 via BetMGM
