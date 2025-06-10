College Baseball World Series Odds (Arkansas and LSU Favored Over Coastal Carolina and Oregon State)
The Men’s College World Series has been dominated by the SEC recently, and betting oddsmakers are favoring that run to continue in 2025.
Third-seeded Arkansas is the betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, with +200 odds to win its first MCWS in school history.
Not far behind the Razorbacks is fellow SEC power LSU, which is +230 to win the title. The Tigers won in 2023, part of a run of five straight MCWS winners from the SEC.
The last non-SEC team to win the Men's College World Series was Oregon State, which beat Arkansas in 2017. It's in the MCWS again this year and tied with Coastal Carolina for the third-best odds to win at +650 on FanDuel.
Arkansas is the highest remaining seed left in the bracket and it just defeated defending national champions Tennessee in the Super Regional. Zach Root and Gabe Gaeckle lead a sharp pitching staff while the Razorbacks’ lineup features a legion of dangerous contact hitters.
LSU has one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. The Tigers scored 28 runs combined in their two-game sweep against West Virginia in the Super Regionals.
The big issue for these SEC powers? They’re in the same bracket and play each other in the opening game. That means one of them will face elimination in their second game of the MCWS and only one of them can advance to the best-of-three championship series.
Coastal Carolina is one of the most interesting teams to watch. The Chanticleers have won 23 straight. They have an elite rotation that’s three deep and a bullpen that shuts the lights off on the competition late. They won the 2016 national championship.
The Men's College World Series is a double-elimination format with two brackets. The losers of the first game in one bracket play each other in the second game, with one heading home after that.
LSU and Arkansas got the short end of the straw being paired in the same bracket together and squaring off in Game 1. Oregon State and Coastal Carolina are in the top bracket and seemingly on a collision course with a spot in the MCWS finals on the line.
Below is the MCWS first game schedule and odds.
College Baseball World Series Schedule & TV Channel
Bracket 1
Friday, June 13
- Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Oregon State vs. Louisville, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Bracket 2
Saturday, June 14
- UCLA vs. Murray State, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
- Arkansas vs. LSU, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
College Baseball World Series Odds
- Arkansas Razorbacks +200
- LSU Tigers +230
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers +650
- Oregon State Beavers +650
- UCLA Bruins +850
- Arizona Wildcats +1400
- Louisville Cardinals +1600
- Murray State Racers +3500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.