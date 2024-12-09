College Football Bowl Season Opening Odds, Schedule and Kickoff Times
Bowl season is here!
It’s a great time of year as we move to the college football postseason, with a host of bowl games featuring eligible teams over a month-long span surrounding the College Football Playoff. With plenty of matchups being announced this weekend, let’s get you set for bowl season with the opening odds and times for every game!
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Opening Odds for Every Bowl Game
Celebration Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Jackson State vs South Carolina State
Time: Saturday, December 14th, 12:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Jackson State: -1.5 (-110)
- South Carolina State: +1.5 (-110)
Total: 54.5
Salute to Veterans Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Western Michigan vs. South Alabama
Time: Saturday, December 14th, 9:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Western Michigan: +9.5 (-110)
- South Alabama: -9.5 (-110)
Total: 59.5
Boca Raton Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Western Kentucky vs. James Madison
Time: Tuesday, December 17th, 5:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Western Kentucky: +7.5 (-110)
- James Madison: -7.5 (-110)
Total: 52.5
LA Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Cal vs. UNLV
Time: Wednesday, December 18th, 9:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Cal: -2.5
- UNLV: +2.5
Total: 51.5
New Orleans Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston
Time: Thursday, December 19th, 7:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Georgia Southern: -4.5
- Sam Houston: +4.5
Total: 47.5
Cure Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Jacksonville State vs. Ohio
Time: Friday, December 20th, 12:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Jacksonville State: +1.5
- Ohio: -1.5
Total:
Gasparilla Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Time: Friday, December 20th, 3:30 PM EST
Spread:
Total: 54.5
College Football Playoff First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana vs. Notre Dame
Time: Friday, December 20th, 8:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Indiana: +7.5
- Notre Dame: -7.5
Total: 50.5
College Football Playoff First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total
SMU vs. Penn State
Time: Saturday, December 21st, 12:00 PM EST
Spread:
- SMU: +8.5
- Penn State: -8.5
Total: 53.5
College Football First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Clemson vs. Texas
Time: Saturday, December 21st, 3:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Clemson: +10.5
- Texas: -10.5
Total: 51.5
College First Round Playoff Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. Ohio State
Time: Saturday, December 21st, 8:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Tennessee: +7.5
- Ohio State: -7.5
Total: 47.5
Myrtle Beach Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
Time: Monday, December 23rd, 11:00 AM EST
Spread:
- Coastal Carolina: +6.5
- UTSA: -6.5
Total: 57.5
Potato Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State
Time: Monday, December 23rd, 2:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Northern Illinois: -2.5
- Fresno State: +2.5
Total: 40.5
Hawai’i Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
South Florida vs. San Jose State
Time: Tuesday, December 24th, 8:00 PM EST
Spread:
- San Jose State: -2.5
- South Florida: +2.5
Total: 62.5
Sports Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Pitt vs. Toledo
Time: Thursday, December 26th, 2:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Pitt: -8.5
- Toledo: +8.5
Total: 51.5
Rate Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas State vs. Rutgers
Time: Thursday, December 26th, 5:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Kansas State: -8.5
- Rutgers: +8.5
Total: 52.5
68 Ventures Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
Time: Thursday, December 26th, 9:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Arkansas State: +7.5
- Bowling Green: -7.5
Total: 48.5
Armed Forces Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Navy vs. Oklahoma
Time: Friday, December 27th, 9:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Navy: +8.5
- Oklahoma: -8.5
Total: 43.5
Birmingham Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech
Time: Friday, December 27th 12:00/3:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Vanderbilt: +2.5
- Georgia Tech: -2.5
Total: 52.5
Liberty Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
Time: Friday, December 27th, 7:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Texas Tech: +2.5
- Arkansas: -2.5
Total: 60.5
Holiday Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Washington State vs. Syracuse
Time: Friday, December 27th, 7:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Washington State: +6.5
- Syracuse: -6.5
Total: 61.5
Las Vegas Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
USC vs. Texas A&M
Time: Friday, December 27th, 10:30 PM EST
Spread:
- USC +3.5
- Texas A&M: -3.5
Total: 51.5
Fenway Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
UConn vs. North Carolina
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 11:00 AM EST
Spread:
- UConn: +3.5
- North Carolina: -3.5
Total: 53.5
Pinstripe Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Boston College vs. Nebraska
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 12:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Boston College: +3.5
- Nebraska: -3.5
Total: 45.5
New Mexico Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
TCU vs. Louisiana
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 2:15 PM EST
Spread:
- TCU: -10.5
- Louisiana: +10.5
Total: 59.5
Pop-Tarts Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Iowa State vs. Miami (Florida)
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 3:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Iowa State: +1.5
- Miami (Florida): -1.5
Total: 57.5
Arizona Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado State vs. Miami (Ohio)
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 4:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Colorado State: +2.5
- Miami (Ohio): -2.5
Total: 42.5
Military Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
East Carolina vs. North Carolina State
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 5:45 PM EST
Spread:
- East Carolina: +5.5
- North Carolina State: -5.5
Total: 58.5
Alamo Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
BYU vs. Colorado
Time, Saturday, December 28th, 7:30 PM EST
Spread:
- BYU: +2.5
- Colorado: -2.5
Total: 53.5
Independence Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Army vs. Marshall
Time: Saturday, December 28th, 9:15 PM EST
Spread:
- Army: -9.5
- Marshall: +9.5
Total: 48.5
Music City Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Missouri vs. Iowa
TIme: Monday, December 30th, 2;30 PM EST
Spread:
- Missouri: -1.5
- Iowa: +1.5
Total: 40.5
Reliaquest Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan vs. Alabama
Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 12:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Michigan: -12.5
- Alabama: +12.5
Total: 42.5
Sun Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Louisville vs. Washington
Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 2:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Louisville: -4.5
- Washington: +4.5
Total: 49.5
Citrus Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
South Carolina vs. Illinois
Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 3:00 PM EST
Spread:
- South Carolina: -10.5
- Illinois: +10.5
Total: 47.5
Texas Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Baylor vs. LSU
Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 3:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Baylor: +2.5
- LSU: -2.5
Total: 60.5
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 7:30 PM EST
Spread: TBD
Total:TBD
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Time: Wednesday, January 1st, 1:00 PM EST
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Time: Wednesday, January 1st, 5:00 PM EST
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Time: Wednesday, January 1st, 8:45 PM EST
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Gator Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Duke vs. Ole Miss
Time, Friday, January 3rd, 4:00 PM EST
Spread:
- Duke: +11.5
- Ole Miss: -11.5
Total: 54.5
First Responder Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
North Texas vs. Texas State
Time: Friday, January 3rd, 7:30 PM EST
Spread:
- North Texas: +7.5
- Texas State: -7.5
Total: 68.5
Mayo Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota
Time: Friday, January 3rd, 7:30 PM EST
Spread:
- Virginia Tech: +2.5
- Minnesota: -2.5
Total: 42.5
Bahamas Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Buffalo vs. Liberty
Time: Saturday, January 4th, 11:00 AM EST
Spread:
- Buffalo: +2.5
- Liberty: -2.5
Total: 51.5
Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Time: Thursday, January 9th, 7:30 PM EST
Spread: TBD
Total:
Cotton Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Time: Friday, January 10th, 7:30 PM EST
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
College Football Playoff National Championship Opening Odds, Spread and Total
Time: Monday, January 20th, 7:30 PM EST
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
