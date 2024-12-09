SI

College Football Bowl Season Opening Odds, Schedule and Kickoff Times

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel takes a snap as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel takes a snap as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Bowl season is here!

It’s a great time of year as we move to the college football postseason, with a host of bowl games featuring eligible teams over a month-long span surrounding the College Football Playoff. With plenty of matchups being announced this weekend, let’s get you set for bowl season with the opening odds and times for every game!

College Football Opening Odds for Every Bowl Game

Celebration Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Jackson State vs South Carolina State

Time: Saturday, December 14th, 12:00 PM EST

Spread: 

  • Jackson State: -1.5 (-110)
  • South Carolina State: +1.5 (-110)

Total: 54.5

Salute to Veterans Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Western Michigan vs. South Alabama

Time: Saturday, December 14th, 9:00 PM EST

Spread: 

  • Western Michigan: +9.5 (-110)
  • South Alabama: -9.5 (-110)

Total: 59.5

Boca Raton Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison

Time: Tuesday, December 17th, 5:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Western Kentucky: +7.5 (-110)
  • James Madison: -7.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5

LA Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Cal vs. UNLV

Time: Wednesday, December 18th, 9:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Cal: -2.5
  • UNLV: +2.5

Total: 51.5

New Orleans Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Time: Thursday, December 19th, 7:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Georgia Southern: -4.5
  • Sam Houston: +4.5

Total: 47.5

Cure Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Jacksonville State vs. Ohio

Time: Friday, December 20th, 12:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Jacksonville State: +1.5
  • Ohio: -1.5

Total:

Gasparilla Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Time: Friday, December 20th, 3:30 PM EST

Spread:

Total: 54.5

College Football Playoff First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Indiana vs. Notre Dame

Time: Friday, December 20th, 8:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Indiana: +7.5
  • Notre Dame: -7.5

Total: 50.5

College Football Playoff First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total

SMU vs. Penn State

Time: Saturday, December 21st, 12:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • SMU: +8.5
  • Penn State: -8.5

Total: 53.5

College Football First Round Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Clemson vs. Texas

Time: Saturday, December 21st, 3:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Clemson: +10.5
  • Texas: -10.5

Total: 51.5

College First Round Playoff Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Time: Saturday, December 21st, 8:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Tennessee: +7.5
  • Ohio State: -7.5

Total: 47.5

Myrtle Beach Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Time: Monday, December 23rd, 11:00 AM EST

Spread:

  • Coastal Carolina: +6.5
  • UTSA: -6.5

Total: 57.5

Potato Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Time: Monday, December 23rd, 2:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Northern Illinois: -2.5
  • Fresno State: +2.5

Total: 40.5

Hawai’i Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

South Florida vs. San Jose State

Time: Tuesday, December 24th, 8:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • San Jose State: -2.5
  • South Florida: +2.5

Total: 62.5

Sports Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Pitt vs. Toledo

Time: Thursday, December 26th, 2:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Pitt: -8.5
  • Toledo: +8.5

Total: 51.5

Rate Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Kansas State vs. Rutgers

Time: Thursday, December 26th, 5:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Kansas State: -8.5
  • Rutgers: +8.5

Total: 52.5

68 Ventures Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Time: Thursday, December 26th, 9:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Arkansas State: +7.5
  • Bowling Green: -7.5

Total: 48.5

Armed Forces Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Navy vs. Oklahoma

Time: Friday, December 27th, 9:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Navy: +8.5
  • Oklahoma: -8.5

Total: 43.5

Birmingham Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech

Time: Friday, December 27th 12:00/3:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Vanderbilt: +2.5
  • Georgia Tech: -2.5

Total: 52.5

Liberty Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Time: Friday, December 27th, 7:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Texas Tech: +2.5
  • Arkansas: -2.5

Total: 60.5

Holiday Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Washington State vs. Syracuse

Time: Friday, December 27th, 7:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Washington State: +6.5
  • Syracuse: -6.5

Total: 61.5

Las Vegas Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

USC vs. Texas A&M

Time: Friday, December 27th, 10:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • USC +3.5
  • Texas A&M: -3.5

Total: 51.5

Fenway Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

UConn vs. North Carolina

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 11:00 AM EST

Spread:

  • UConn: +3.5
  • North Carolina: -3.5

Total: 53.5

Pinstripe Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Boston College vs. Nebraska

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 12:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Boston College: +3.5
  • Nebraska: -3.5

Total: 45.5

New Mexico Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

TCU vs. Louisiana

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 2:15 PM EST

Spread:

  • TCU: -10.5
  • Louisiana: +10.5

Total: 59.5

Pop-Tarts Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Iowa State vs. Miami (Florida)

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 3:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Iowa State: +1.5
  • Miami (Florida): -1.5

Total: 57.5

Arizona Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Colorado State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 4:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Colorado State: +2.5
  • Miami (Ohio): -2.5

Total: 42.5

Military Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

East Carolina vs. North Carolina State

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 5:45 PM EST

Spread:

  • East Carolina: +5.5
  • North Carolina State: -5.5

Total: 58.5

Alamo Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

BYU vs. Colorado

Time, Saturday, December 28th, 7:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • BYU: +2.5
  • Colorado: -2.5

Total: 53.5

Independence Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Army vs. Marshall

Time: Saturday, December 28th, 9:15 PM EST

Spread:

  • Army: -9.5
  • Marshall: +9.5

Total: 48.5

Music City Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Missouri vs. Iowa

TIme: Monday, December 30th, 2;30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Missouri: -1.5
  • Iowa: +1.5

Total: 40.5

Reliaquest Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Michigan vs. Alabama

Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 12:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Michigan: -12.5
  • Alabama: +12.5

Total: 42.5

Sun Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Louisville vs. Washington

Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 2:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Louisville: -4.5
  • Washington: +4.5

Total: 49.5

Citrus Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

South Carolina vs. Illinois

Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 3:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • South Carolina: -10.5
  • Illinois: +10.5

Total: 47.5

Texas Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Baylor vs. LSU

Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 3:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Baylor: +2.5
  • LSU: -2.5

Total: 60.5

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Time: Tuesday, December 31st, 7:30 PM EST

Spread: TBD

Total:TBD

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Time: Wednesday, January 1st, 1:00 PM EST

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Time: Wednesday, January 1st, 5:00 PM EST

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Time: Wednesday, January 1st, 8:45 PM EST

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Gator Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Duke vs. Ole Miss

Time, Friday, January 3rd, 4:00 PM EST

Spread:

  • Duke: +11.5
  • Ole Miss: -11.5

Total: 54.5

First Responder Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

North Texas vs. Texas State

Time: Friday, January 3rd, 7:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • North Texas: +7.5
  • Texas State: -7.5

Total: 68.5

Mayo Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota

Time: Friday, January 3rd, 7:30 PM EST

Spread:

  • Virginia Tech: +2.5
  • Minnesota: -2.5

Total: 42.5

Bahamas Bowl Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Buffalo vs. Liberty

Time: Saturday, January 4th, 11:00 AM EST

Spread: 

  • Buffalo: +2.5
  • Liberty: -2.5

Total: 51.5

Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Time: Thursday, January 9th, 7:30 PM EST

Spread: TBD

Total:

Cotton Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Time: Friday, January 10th, 7:30 PM EST

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

College Football Playoff National Championship Opening Odds, Spread and Total

Time: Monday, January 20th, 7:30 PM EST

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

