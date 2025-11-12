College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 12 (Duke Will Hand Virginia Second Straight Loss)
There are just a few short weeks left of the college football regular season, and then we're on to conference championship week, followed by bowl season, so let's make the most of the time we have left.
There are some huge games set to take place in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign, and in this article, I'm going to predict which team is going to win them. We don't care about point spreads here, so let's dive into my pick to win every game involving a top-25-ranked team.
College Football Week 12 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Clemson vs. No. 11 Louisville Prediction and Pick
Pick: Louisville -142
Don't be tricked into thinking that Clemson is a good team that has just had a few things go wrong for them this season. The Tigers are 68th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play, and now they have to hit the road to take on a Louisville team that ranks 25th in that metric. There's an argument to be made the Cardinals are deserving of being bigger favorites than they are.
Minnesota vs. No. 9 Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -7000
Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Indiana Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana -20000
South Carolina vs. No. 3 Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M -1600
No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame -465
No. 21 Michigan vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan -600
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma +172
This a matchup between, in m opinion, an underrated Oklahoma team and an overrated Alabama team. Keep an eye on the secondary of Alabama, which has quietly struggled at times this season. I think the Oklahoma offense can exploit them and leave Tuscaloosa with an upset win.
UCF vs. No. 8 Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas Tech -3500
No. 14 Virginia vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Pick: Duke -225
Virginia might be the worst team that's currently ranked in the top 25. They have benefited from variance going their way in late-game scenarios, but overall the Cavaliers rank just 63rd in net adjusted EPA per play. Unranked Duke ranks 39th in that metric.
No. 17 Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia Tech -900
NC State vs. No. 18 Miami Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami -650
No. 20 Iowa vs. No. 19 USC Prediction and Pick
Pick: Iowa +220
This is a battle between an all-defense team in Iowa and an all-offense game in USC. Typically, in these types of matchups, it's the defensive team that comes out on top. At +220 odds, I'll take a shot on that continuing.
New Mexico State vs. No. 25 Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee N/A
Florida vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss -820
No. 13 Utah vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick
Pick: Baylor +260
Purdue vs. No. 23 Washington Prediction and Pick
Pick: Washington -1050
UCLA vs. No. 1 Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State N/A
No. 11 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia -220
Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Missouri Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri -285
TCU vs. No. 7 BYU Prediction and Pick
Pick: TCU +146
I think Josh Hoover can do enough damage against this BYU defense to lead the Horned Frogs to a win.
