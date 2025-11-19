College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 13 (Oklahoma Will Cruise Past Missouri)
There are just two weeks left in the college football regular season before we advance to championship week, so it's time for us fans and bettors to take advantage of the little time we have left.
Teams across the country are aiming to improve their resume for bowl season and the best of the best are battling for one of the 12 berths in the College Football Playoff. In this article, I'm going to give my pick to win every game that involves a team that's currently ranked in the top 25 of the AP Poll.
Let's dive into them.
College Football Week 13 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Rutgers vs. No. 1 Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State -10000
No. 14 Miami vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami -1100
No. 23 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma -300
The key to beating Missouri is stopping the run. Missouri runs the ball on 58.09% of its plays, which is the 23rd highest run play rate in the country. 55.72% of their yards gained come on the ground as well, which is the eighth-highest mark. Unfortunately for them, the Tigers now have to face one of the best run defenses in the country. Oklahoma leads all teams in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 2.3 yards per rush. They're in a great spot to completely shut down Missouri.
Charlotte vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia N/A
Washington State vs. No. 21 James Madison Prediction and Pick
Pick: James Madison -650
Syracuse vs. No. 9 Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame N/A
No. 16 USC vs. No. 6 Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -375
These two teams have quietly been two of the best teams in the country in some metrics, including ranking second and third in net adjusted EPA per play. With that being said, the one unit in this game that's the ugly duckling is USC's defense, and that is going to be the difference-maker in this game.
The Trojans rank 52nd in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 79th in opponent success rate. Having to now hit the road to take on a team as deep and as well-rounded as Oregon is going to be a tough task to conquer. If this were a home game for USC, I might feel differently, but defense wins championships, and the Ducks' defense is going to do some impressive work and lead Oregon to the win.
Kentucky vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Pick: Vanderbilt -365
Arkansas vs. No. 17 Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arkansas +275
The Arkansas offense is good enough to hang with any team in the offense, and I think the Razorbacks are live to win this game against a deflated Texas team whose playoff odds were dashed with a blowout loss to Georgia last week. Arkansas is averaging 6.9 yards per play this season, which is 1.4 more yards per play than Texas. The Razorbacks' defense will have to step up to win this game, but their offense alone makes them worth a shot at +275.
No. 24 Tulane vs. Temple Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tulane -320
TCU vs. No. 25 Houston Prediction and Pick
Pick: TCU -104
The Houston defense has done a great job stopping the run this season, but the Cougars have struggled to stop the pass. Houston ranks 64th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.1 yards per throw. That could lead to some troubles for them this week when they take on a TCU team that gets the bulk of its yards by throwing the ball. 70.04% of its offensive yards gained this season have come from throwing the ball, which is the 19th highest rate in college football. Josh Hoover is going to be able to carve up the Houston secondary and lead the Horned Frogs to a win in this battle of Texas.
Kansas State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Pick: Utah -950
No. 18 Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan -650
Pittsburgh vs. No. 15 Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pittsburgh +106
No. 22 North Texas vs. Rice Prediction and Pick
Pick: North Texas -1450
No. 20 Tennessee vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee -184
No. 11 BYU vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick
Pick: BYU -138
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!