College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 14 (Texas A&M Will Win Lone Star Showdown)
We're finally here, it's the final week of the 2025 college football regular season. For many times, their entire season ends on Saturday. For others, they'll advanced to conference championship week, the College Football Playoff, or a bowl game.
That means this is the final week of my straight-up picks for every game that involves a top 25 ranked team. This week, we're going to use the latest College Football Playoff rankings to get an idea of the most important games for the upcoming postseason.
Let's dive into them.
College Football Week 14 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 23 Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia -650
I bet against Georgia Tech last week, and I'll continue to bet against them this week. The Yellow Jackets, despite their strong record, are just 34th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play. Well below the Bulldogs, who come in at 18th. The Yellow Jackets' defense has been horrific, ranking 121st in opponent EPA per play. They may be able to win against inferior opponents with that bad of a defense, but that's going to fly against the Bulldogs. I'll back Georgia to win and cover.
No. 25 Arizona vs. No. 20 Arizona State Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Arizona -134
The Arizona Wildcats may be one of the more underrated teams in the country. They rank 16th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play. By comparison, Arizona State ranks 38th in that metric. I think the Wildcats will be able to run the ball with plenty of success against a Sun Devils defense that ranks 72nd in opponent rush EPA.
No. 12 Miami vs. No. 22 Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Miami -255
Charlotte vs. No. 24 Tulane Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tulane -10000
No. 21 SMU vs. California Prediction and Pick
- Pick: SMU -580
No. 14 Vanderbilt vs. No. 19 Tennessee Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Vanderbilt +125
Virginia Tech vs. No. 18 Virginia Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Virginia -360
UCLA vs. No. 17 USC Prediction and Pick
- Pick: USC -2300
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Texas Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Texas A&M -120
I'm still not a believer in Texas, despite its big win against Arkansas last week. Arch Manning and the Longhorns may have been able to move the ball against the Razorbacks' defense, but now they have to face one of the best secondaries in the country. The Aggies rank 17th in opponent dropback EPA, third in opponent dropback success rate, and 27th in opponent yards per pass attempt (6.3). That's a nightmare situation for Manning.
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 18 Michigan Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Ohio State -410
No. 13 Utah vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Utah -490
UCF vs. No. 11 BYU Prediction and Pick
- Pick: BYU -1250
No. 10 Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Alabama -225
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Notre Dame -20000
LSU vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Oklahoma -430
No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Ole Miss -290
No. 6 Oregon vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Washington +202
Washington might be live to win this game and crush Oregon's playoff dreams. The Huskies enter this week ranking 15th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and fifth in net success rate, which is better than Oregon, which comes in at seventh in that stat. The Huskies' offense has been strong this season, ranking 12th in adjusted EPA per play and fifth in success rate. They have the ability, especially with this game on their home field, to put up enough points to hang with the Ducks.
No. 5 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Texas Tech -3500
No. 2 Indiana vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Indiana -10000
