College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 5 (Oregon vs. Penn State Prediction)
We're truly in the thick of the 2025 college football season and fans are in for a treat this week with a loaded slate of games including plenty of marquee matchups.
In this article, I'm going to give my pick for which team will win every game involving a Top 25-ranked team. We don't care about point spreads here; moneyline winners is all we're aiming for. Let's dive into them.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Week 5 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
No. 8 Florida State vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Florida State -255
No. 24 TCU vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
Pick: TCU +110
I've become a big TCU guy, and I believe in this team more than the betting market does. Josh Hoover has all of a sudden entered the Heisman Trophy conversation, and their offense has the ability to put up points in bunches against most teams in the country. Now, Hoover and the TCU offense will take on an Arizona State team that has allowed 6.6 yards per pass attempt his season. This looks like another good matchup for the Horned Frogs.
No. 16 Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia Tech -580
No. 22 Notre Dame vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arkansas +146
I'm out on Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 79th in the country in adjusted EPA and are now only continuing to get respect based on brand recognition. Meanwhile, Arkansas is 14th in adjusted EPA per play and have a net yards per play of +2.58 with a success rate of +10.3%. I'll back the Hogs as underdogs.
No. 21 USC vs. No. 23 Illinois Prediction and Pick
Pick: USC -240
USC is second in the country in adjusted EPA per play, and now the Trojans get to face an Illinois team that was exposed last week against Indiana. USC averages a whopping 9.1 yards per play this season, the best mark in the country, and now the Trojans will face an Illinois defense that ranks 102nd in opponent yards per play, allowing 6.1 yards per snap. The USC offense could have a field day in this one.
Utah State vs. No. 18 Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Pick: Vanderbilt -2100
No. 11 Indiana vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana -295
Auburn vs. No. 9 Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M -230
No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss -114
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State -320
No. 15 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee -310
Arizona vs. No. 14 Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arizona +190
No. 17 Alabama vs. No. 5 Georgia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia -152
Are we ready to look past Alabama's Week 1 loss to Florida State? I'm certainly not. It'd be hard to convince me not to back Georgia in this spot.
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon +142
The advanced metrics in this game seem to point toward this marquee matchup being close enough that we should jump at the chance to back the Oregon Ducks as underdogs. The Ducks lead the country in adjusted EPA per play, while Penn State comes in at seventh in that stat. Oregon also has a net yards per play of +3.56, while Penn State sits at +1.90. That's enough for me to back the Ducks.
Massachusetts vs. No. 20 Missouri Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri (Odds Not Available)
No. 25 BYU vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Pick: BYU -240
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!