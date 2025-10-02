College Football Week 6 Best Bets (Bet Vanderbilt to Cover as Underdogs vs. Alabama)
We have a loaded slate of college football games to bet on in Week 6, including a handful of games on Friday night.
If you're looking for a few bets to place, you're in the right spot. I have three bets I'm locked in on as we approach this weekend's action. I have one play on a Friday night game and then two plays for Saturday's slate of games. Let's dive into them.
College Football Week 6 Best Bets
- BYU -18.5 (-112) vs. West Virginia via DraftKings
- Vanderbilt +10.5 (-110) vs. Alabama via FanDuel
- Texas Tech -11 (-110) vs. Houston via Caesars
BYU -18.5 (-112) vs. West Virginia
West Virginia has been one of the worst power conference teams in the country this season. They enter Week 6 action ranking 112th in adjusted EPA per Play with a success rate of +1.9% and a Net Yards per Play of +0.33. BYU ranks 14th in adjusted EPA per play with a success rate of +11.2% and a net yards per play of +1.98.
Both teams lean on the run game, but it's BYU that has done a much better job at stopping the run. The Cougars have allowed just 3.2 yards per rush attempt in 2025, which is the 25th-best mark in the country. They're also 24th in opponent rush EPA.
I'll lay the points with BYU on Friday night.
Vanderbilt +10.5 (-110) vs. Alabama
While it's true that Vanderbilt hasn't exactly faced elite competition this season, the advanced metrics love this team. They rank fourth in the country in adjusted EPA while rocking an impressive Net Yards per Play of +3.18. Last week's win against Georgia isn't enough for me to forgive Alabama for how the Crimson Tide looked in Week 1 against Florida State. I'll take the points with the Commodores.
Texas Tech -11 (-110) vs. Houston
Houston runs the ball on 57.35%, which is the 32nd highest rate in the country. That means the Cougars are going to have a problem if they face a strong run defense. Unfortunately for them, Texas Tech leads the country in opponent EPA per rush while allowing a measly 2.6 yards per carry. If Houston can't find a way to establish the run, Texas Tech is going to run away with this one.
