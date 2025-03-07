Colorado State vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, March 7
Two surging Mountain West contenders look to finish their regular seasons on a high note ahead of the conference tournament next week.
Colorado State is winners of six straight, nearly out-pacing Boise State’s five game winning streak as each team positions themselves for a Mountain West Tournament run and a possible spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Rams are on the road on Friday night against the Broncos, but can the team find road success?
Here’s our betting preview in a rematch from a thriller earlier in conference play.
Colorado State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado State: +6.5 (-110)
- Boise State: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colorado State: +225
- Boise State: -280
Total: 140.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado State vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Colorado State Record: 17-13
- Boise State Record: 24-6
Colorado State vs. Boise State Best Prop Bets
Colorado State
Nique Clifford OVER 15.5 Points (-108)
Colorado State has been paced by Clifford’s fine play all season, averaging about 18 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game on almost 50% shooting.
In the first meeting, Boise State couldn’t contain the senior wing as he scored 20 points and I like him to clear this number on Friday night despite being on the road.
Boise State has been a physical defense, but ranks fifth in Mountain West effective field goal percentage, so even in a limited possession affair, Clifford should get to his quota.
Boise State
Alvaro Cardenas OVER 1.5 3s Made (-118)
Cardenas is a 34% 3-point shooter, but is constantly hunting shots from the perimeter. He has taken at least five 3s in the last six games, and over this number in all but one game.
While the Colorado State defense is allowing among the 100 lowest 3-point rates in the nation this season, Cardenas was able to hunt his shot in the first meeting on the road, making two of his six threes.
I’ll back him at a palatable price to go over this prop on Friday.
Colorado State vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
Both teams have been in fantastic form of late, each covering in eight of the last 10 games, but there has been a clear time to fade the Rams and that’s as underdogs.
Colorado State has thrived at home and when expected to win as the team is 3-7 against the spread as an underdog this season.
There is more to it than just the season long metrics for this matchup as well. The Rams built up a double digit lead in the second half before nearly squandering the first meeting, paced by the team’s fantastic shooting that included 61% on two-point shots.
However, with any sort of regression from the field, Boise State should dictate the shot volume battle, the best rebounding team on both the offensive and defensive glass in Mountain West play, per KenPom.
I’ll trust Boise State at home to take care of business and even the season series before the Mountain West Tournament.
PICK: Boise State -6.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.