Colorado State vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
Colorado State and Memphis meet in the West Region first round on Friday afternoon.
The Tigers are the No. 5 seed in the West Region but are the betting underdog against the No. 12 seed Rams as questions linger about the availability of the team’s lead guard Tyrese Hunter.
Can Memphis, who won the AAC Tournament still pull what would be an upset against the Mountain West Champion Rams?
Here’s our betting preview.
Colorado State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado State: -1.5 (-118)
- Memphis: +1.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Colorado State: -128
- Memphis: +106
Total: 146.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado State vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21st
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Colorado State Record: 25-9
- Memphis Record: 29-5
Colorado State vs. Memphis Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Nique Clifford: The 6’6” wing has been a monster in a more featured role this season, averaging 19 points per game on 50% shooting while providing elite floor spacing as a near 40% shooter. He is also adding nearly 10 rebounds with a steal and two blocks per game.
Memphis
PJ Haggerty: The AAC Player of the Year has been one of the most effective players in the country, averaging almost 22 points per game with nearly six rebounds on 48% shooting. A capable three-point shooter at 38%, Haggerty is best used as a shot creator for himself with nearly eight trips to the free throw line per game.
Colorado State vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
The status of Hunter will be impactful for this one, but I believe that the Tigers can hold up in this matchup.
The Mountain West has routinely struggled in the NCAA Tournament as the style of play has inflated teams as it gets to the ‘Big Dance.’ While that’s not to be taken as gospel, it could be creating a bit of an inflated rating for Colorado State, who went 6-5 in nonconference play and has used torrid shooting to pace a meteoric rise over the last six weeks.
Since February 1st, the Rams are shooting nearly 44% from beyond the arc, which would be the best mark in the country and have won 11 of 13 games since, including the Mountain West Tournament.
Now, the team will face a fast-paced Memphis team that will create a clash of styles, but also one that can shoot with the Rams as the Tigers are a top 20 three-point shooting team in the country.
Yes, the loss of Hunter is impactful, but I believe that Memphis is now being undervalued heading into its first-round game.
PICK: Memphis +1.5 (-102, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.