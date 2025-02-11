Colorado State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 11
Two teams battling at the top of the Mountain West standings meet in Logan, Utah on Tuesday night as Colorado State travels to face Utah State.
Colorado State has had plenty of road woes this season, and it won’t get any easier against the high-octane Utah State offense on its home floor. The betting market has installed the Aggies as considerable home favorites, is it justified?
Here’s our betting preview for Tuesday’s Mountain West showdown.
Colorado State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado State: +5.5 (-110)
- Utah State: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colorado State: +188
- Utah State: -230
Total: 147.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado State vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 11th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Colorado State Record: 15-8
- Utah State Record: 21-3
Colorado State vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Nique Clifford: The Rams go as Clifford goes, who has stepped in as the team’s primary option this season. The senior forward has scored 20 or more in all but two of the team’s nine Mountain West wins this season. However, in the three losses, Clifford averaged only 12 points per game.
Utah State
Ian Martinez: The veteran guard has been playing at a high level for the Aggies, ranking sixth in Mountain West true shooting percentage despite being a high-volume perimeter scorer. He is shooting 38% from the three-point line while also being a downhill threat that gets to the free-throw line at a high clip. On the season, he is averaging 17 points per game to go with three assists.
Colorado State vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
Colorado State has noted road issues this season, losing three of four games against teams ranked inside the KenPom top 150. The team’s lone win, a two-point victory at Nevada clouds the fact that the team has lost by an average margin of 18 on the road to Colorado, San Diego State, and New Mexico.
Utah State’s zone defense has given teams fits this year at times and it may be ripe to give the perimeter-oriented Colorado State offense trouble. The Aggies are 30th in turnover rate on defense while allowing teams to shoot at a top 60 rate in the country from beyond the arc.
Colorado State will shoot from distance, the team boasts a top 100 three-point rate nationally, but the group is far more dangerous on the inside. The Rams are 246th in three-point percentage, but 24th in two-point percentage. However, the Aggies' zone defense makes it tough to get into the paint and score, making this a bad schematic matchup for the visitors.
On the other side of the floor, Utah State’s offense has an incredibly high ceiling. The offense is 23rd in effective field goal percentage and has a great blend of shot-creators that can get inside and finish around the rim while also opening up the perimeter for an above-average three-point shooting team (138th in the country).
Given Colorado State’s road woes, as well as a poor matchup, I’m comfortable laying the points with the home favorite.
PICK: Utah State -5.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
