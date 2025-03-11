Colorado vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Big 12 Championship First Round
TCU and Colorado play in first round action on Tuesday afternoon Big 12 Tournament action.
After playing on Saturday in Boulder, Colorado, they will take on TCU yet again, but this time in Kansas City in postseason action. The two teams split their season series, but Colorado blew out TCU in last Saturday’s matchup.
Can we expect more of the same? Here’s our betting preview for this Tuesday matchup.
Colorado vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado: +1.5 (-105)
- TCU: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Colorado: +108
- TCU: -130
Total: 133.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11th
- Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
Colorado vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Julian Hammond: Hammond has played admirably despite a down year overall for the Buffs as he has been thrust into a high usage role this season. He scored 19 on Saturday against TCU while dishing out seven assists.
TCU
Ernest Udeh: The big man has struggled of late, scoring two points over the last two games, including zero against Colorado on Saturday in 24 minutes. He is an elite defensive player, evident when he was contributing with four steals against the Buffs in the first game. Can he find some answers on offense this time around?
Colorado vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
TCU’s limited offense has been holding the team back all season long, and the team is on its way to a dismal end to the year.
The Horned Frogs have dropped four of five as the team’s season-long metrics show that it is among the worst offenses in the country, posting the 330th best effective field goal percentage in the country.
While the Buffaloes have their struggles on both sides of the ball, the team is sturdy around the rim, ranking ninth in near-proximity field goal percentage allowed, per Haslametrics. That’s key in this matchup, given the Horned Frogs are incredibly reliant on getting to the rim. The team is 33rd in the country in average shot distance as the team is consistently trying to force the issue inside, mainly because the team can't shoot from the perimeter, but the Buffs are elite around the cup.
With a reliable ball-handler like Hammond and a sturdy defense, I like Colorado to advance out of the first round.
PICK: Colorado ML (+108, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
