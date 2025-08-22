Colts vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts will wrap up their preseason action against each other on Saturday.
Both teams played the majority of their starters in the first two weeks of the preseason, but don't expect many of them to take the field in this one. Both starting quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Daniel Jones, will be on the sidelines. Anthony Richardson of the Colts also won't see the field, leaving rookie quarterback Riley Leonard to get the start.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this exhibition matchup.
Colts vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Colts +2.5 (-115)
- Bengals -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Colts +118
- Bengals -138
Total
- OVER 35.5 (-110)
- UNDER 35.5 (-110)
Colts vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN unlmtd
- Colts Record: 0-2
- Bengals Record: 1-1
Colts vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Shane Steichen is 4-4 straight up and 4-4 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
- Zac Taylor is 4-13 straight up and 4-13 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
Colts vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
With starters out for Cincinnati, I can't back them in this spot. Its defense is already thin, but now that the starters will be sidelined, I expect the Colts to be able to move the ball up and down the field, no matter who is throwing the ball.
Bengals' head coach, Zac Taylor, has an abysmal record in the preseason throughout his career, sporting an against-the-spread record of 4-13. I'm going to fade him and the rest of the Bengals by taking the points with the underdog Colts.
Pick: Colts +2.5 (-115) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
