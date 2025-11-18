Colts vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to avoid falling under .500 when they return home to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.
The Colts had their bye week following a win overseas, while the Chiefs returned from their bye with a 22-19 loss in Denver.
Can the Chiefs bounce back at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Colts vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts +3 (-105)
- Chiefs -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Colts: +140
- Chiefs: -166
Total
- 50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Colts vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts record: 8-2
- Chiefs record: 5-5
Colts vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The Colts are 6-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs are 3-7 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-4 in the Colts' games this season.
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Chiefs' games this season.
- The Colts are 2-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Chiefs are 4-1 against the spread at home this season.
Colts vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- DeForest Buckner – out
- Tyquan Lewis – out
- Anthony Gould – out
- Samson Ebukam – out
Chiefs Injury Report
- Isiah Pacheco – out
- Kingsley Suamataia – questionable
Colts vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch
Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has done his job under center for the Chiefs this season, but it hasn’t been enough in Kansas City.
He ranks fourth in the NFL with 2,625 passing yards through 10 games, and has thrown 18 touchdowns with just six interceptions. That’s resulted in the third-best QBR (72.8) in the league and a quarterback rating of 95.9.
Mahomes and the Chiefs have spread the ball around offensively, and that’s going to be how they attack the rest of the season unless someone steps up.
The Colts have allowed 235.3 passing yards per game this season, so Mahomes should be able to do his thing at home against Indianapolis.
Colts vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
The Chiefs have been dominant at Arrowhead this season, while the Colts have been pedestrian on the road. After a Week 2 loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs blew out the Ravens, Lions, Raiders, and Commanders at home by a combined point differential of 126-44.
The Colts squeaked out an overtime loss against the Falcons last time out, and were upset by the Steelers in Pittsburgh Prior to that.
Time might be running out on the Chiefs’ dynasty, but they’ll be able to defend Arrowhead on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Chiefs -3 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.